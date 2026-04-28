How Nuggets-Timberwolves First Round Series Is Shifting for Denver

The Denver Nuggets pulled out a much-needed Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on their home floor, 125-113, to breathe some life back into their hopes of rallying together for a series victory, having previously been down in the count 3-1.

The offense looked somewhat back to its old self, the defense had pockets of progression from the level it’s been in the three games prior, and as a result, the Nuggets' season extends for at least one more game.

Now, the Nuggets travel back to Minnesota for a chance to even up the count at 3-3. And in reality, there's a real chance this group could do exactly that, which would completely shift the tone surrounding Denver over the past few days.

Could the Series Be Shifting in Denver's Direction?

After the results of a humbling Game 4 loss, their continued ugly performance offensively combined with a perceived lack of competitive spirit led to many hopes looking relatively bleak for Denver to win three straight playoff games.

But just 48 hours later, the Nuggets are already a third of the way to making it happen.

Nikola Jokic looked back to MVP-self with a triple-double stat line of 27-12-16. Cameron Johnson stepped up to the occasion with 18 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, and even Spencer Jones became an unlikely hero with his own 20 points and 5-7 shooting from three.

Seeing that offensive turnaround from both Jokic and a handful of key role players is exactly the type of confidence booster needed to spin the Nuggets in the right direction. It's a much better feeling around the locker room compared to the disappointing outcomes of the three games prior.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) as center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On the other side of the equation, it's hard to think a ton is trending in the Timberwolves' direction outside of their leg up in the series count.

Their best player and All-NBA-level talent, Anthony Edwards, will miss the rest of the series with a knee injury he suffered in Game 4. Donte DiVincenzo suffered his own Achilles injury in the same game—two major blows to the Timberwolves' backcourt success.

Minnesota's backcourt still held their own in Game 5 with the help of Ayo Dosunmu, and even Bones Hyland and his 15 points off the bench. Shooting a collective 50.6% from the field and 42.9% from three as a team does add optimism as well. But they'll have to sustain that for the next one or two games, where the stakes are only getting higher.

Game 6 Remains a Tall Task

For the Nuggets, the toughest task left in the series might be right on the horizon for Game 6; one where they'll be faced with a tough road environment potentially still without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

That leaves a big responsibility for both Spencer Jones and Cameron Johnson to step up in their place, who. when tasked to do so in Game 5, showed they were more than capable of making that jump.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) and Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If those supporting pieces can step up to the occasion alongside the Nuggets' All-NBA duo to make for a 3-3 series, it's anyone's game headed back to the Mile High. Though at least on the surface, it feels like a Game 7 situation where the home team in Denver might have the advantage on paper.

In Game 5's sample size, there was hope shining through the cracks that Denver can put the pieces together for another two games, and could make the league's first 3-1 comeback happen since their very own back in 2020.

Depending on what happens in Game 6, they could be in prime position to do it once again six years later––but don't expect this tough Timberwolves group to back down easily whatsoever.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!