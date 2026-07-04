One Thing the Nuggets Still Need to Become a Title Contender

The Denver Nuggets have been relatively quiet this offseason so far, despite being prepared for some big moves. With Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun all on the trade block, Jonas Valanciunas expected to be waived, and Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones still sitting in restricted free agency, the Nuggets are far from done this summer.

So far in free agency, the Nuggets have re-signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones and brought in former second-overall pick Marvin Bagley III, filling the need for more ball-handling and frontcourt depth. However, they still have some work to do to be seen as a legitimate title contender.

As it stands, the Nuggets still desperately need an improved second unit before they are able to compete for a championship. If the Nuggets go into next season with the same starting lineup, it would be hard to complain. However, if they go into next season without any changes to their bench, well, good luck.

The current bench

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into July 4, the Nuggets' bench unit consists of Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, Trevon Brazile, Zeke Nnaji, Marvin Bagley, DaRon Holmes, Bryce Hopkins, and Jonas Valanciunas. There is an obvious lack of guard depth in play here, with Denver having just four total guards on their roster.

Granted, some of their issues can be resolved by re-signing Spencer Jones and Bruce Brown, who are both expected to return to Denver, while Peyton Watson could turn into a super sixth man, depending on what happens with him. If the Nuggets re-sign Watson, though, we would likely see him start next season.

As we saw last season, the best teams in the NBA have seven or eight guys they could lean on to close out a game. On the Nuggets' current roster, they have five. Sure, the Nuggets are in a tough financial position where they can only offer free agents the veteran minimum, making it more difficult to actually upgrade the bench, but there are certainly ways to find improvements.

The solution

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With not much flexibility to make moves in free agency, the Nuggets will likely have to resort to the trade market. Ideally, the Nuggets could trade veteran forward Cameron Johnson for a pair of valuable role players, while saving enough money to feel comfortable re-signing Peyton Watson.

Of course, a trade like that is much easier said than done, but the Nuggets need to find a way to revamp their bench unit. If Denver can roll out a starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic, they would be capable of competing for a championship next season with a good enough bench unit.

Finding the right pieces to fill out their bench will be difficult, but it is still possible to walk out of the offseason with an improved roster, despite their financial situation.

If they are to look to free agency to find bench players, their best bets would likely be on Jordan Clarkson, Gary Trent Jr., Gary Payton II, and Khris Middleton, all of whom could be willing to sign for the veteran minimum. As it stands, they have three open roster spots, and a fourth should open up soon when the team parts with Valanciunas.

Improving the bench is not an easy task for the Nuggets, but for them to be taken seriously as a title contender, they have to do something with their concerning depth.

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