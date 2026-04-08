13 Players Ruled Out in Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Loaded Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have been trending in opposite directions recently. The Nuggets picked up their ninth straight win on Monday in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Grizzlies suffered their fifth straight loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they have now lost ten of their last 11 and 18 of their last 20.

On paper, Wednesday's matchup in Denver should lean heavily in the Nuggets' favor, and to make their case stronger, they will have a significant health advantage.

Nuggets rule out Watson and Jones

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As expected, the Nuggets will be without both Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones against the Grizzlies. The Nuggets were certainly hoping to be at full strength heading into the playoffs, but they could have Watson and Jones sidelined for all of their final three games of the regular season. Fortunately, those are the only injuries they are dealing with right now. Their full injury report:

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

- Spencer Jones: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Hamstring strains have certainly gotten the best of the Nuggets this season, with Watson, Jones, and Aaron Gordon all being absent for extended periods because of them. As long as they are all good in time for the playoffs, though, that is all that matters.

The Nuggets would love to have Watson and Jones on the floor to get adjusted to their fully-healthy rotation, which they have only had for a handful of games this season. Of course, they have proven they can still win games, but it will be much different in the playoffs. Luckily, they should not have much trouble against an extremely shorthanded Grizzlies team on Wednesday.

Grizzlies rule out 11 players

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant watches from the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Memphis has dealt with significant injuries all season, with Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Brandon Clarke each playing 20 games or fewer. For Wednesday's game, the Grizzlies have ruled out 11 players, including all five of those mentioned standouts. Their full injury report:

- Jahmai Mashack: QUESTIONABLE (concussion protocol, nasal fracture)

- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: DOUBTFUL (right ankle soreness)

- Santi Aldama: OUT (right knee surgery recovery)

- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: OUT (right 5th finger surgery recovery)

- Brandon Clarke: OUT (right calf strain)

- Zach Edey: OUT (left ankle and elbow surgery recovery)

- GG Jackson: OUT (left ankle soreness)

- Ty Jerome: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Ja Morant: OUT (left elbow UCL sprain)

- Scotty Pippen Jr.: OUT (right great toe surgery recovery)

- Javon Small: OUT (left thigh contusion)

- Cam Spencer: OUT (low back soreness)

- Jaylen Wells: OUT (right great toe surgery recovery)

If Mashack and Prosper get ruled out, the Grizzlies will have just eight available players for Wednesday's game, including four players on 10-day contracts.

Believe these will be the eight active players for Memphis to hit the minimum: Cedric Coward, Lucas Williamson, Adama Bal, Toby Okani, Dariq Whitehead, Walter Clayton Jr., Taj Gibson and Taylor Hendricks. https://t.co/ryoYzWV2Dn — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) April 7, 2026

There is no reason the Nuggets should not beat the Grizzlies by 40 with this collection of injuries, but in the NBA, nothing is guaranteed.

The Nuggets and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Wednesday.