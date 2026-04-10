14 Key Players Listed on Nuggets vs. Thunder Loaded Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to ten games, their longest in the Nikola Jokic era, and will now have a great opportunity to reach 11 consecutive wins. While a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder would typically be a worrying one for the Nuggets, Friday's game will have a much different look.

Since the Thunder have already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, they are resting nearly their entire rotation against the Nuggets. Ideally, the Nuggets would have a big test to prepare them for postseason action, but instead, they are likely walking into an easy win, which they also desperately need to clinch the third seed.

The Nuggets also have a few notable injuries, but after the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets both won on Thursday night, they are likely to push their stars into action.

Nuggets list Jokic, Murray, and Gordon on injury report

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have listed their "big three" of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon as questionable for Friday's game, while ruling out Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones. Denver's full injury report:

- Aaron Gordon: QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring injury management)

- Nikola Jokic: QUESTIONABLE (right wrist injury management)

- Jamal Murray: QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder impingement)

- Spencer Jones: OUT (right hamstring strain)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

The Nuggets would likely have rested Jokic, Murray, and Gordon for Friday's game if the Lakers and Rockets lost on Thursday, but since they both picked up wins, Denver's trio should be suiting up against the Thunder.

However, even if they do get shut down for Friday's game, the Nuggets will still have an opportunity to take down the top team in the NBA.

Thunder rule out... everybody?

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It would have been must-see TV for a superstar matchup between Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the reigning MVP has been ruled out. In total, the Thunder have ruled out ten players, headlined by Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein. Oklahoma City's full injury report:

- Alex Caruso: OUT (rest)

- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: OUT (right oblique injury management)

- Isaiah Hartenstein: OUT (left soleus injury management)

- Chet Holmgren: OUT (low back spasms)

- Isaiah Joe: OUT (left knee soreness)

- Ajay Mitchell: OUT (left ankle injury management)

- Thomas Sorber: OUT (right ACL surgical recovery)

- Cason Wallace: OUT (left great toe soreness)

- Jalen Williams: OUT (right hamstring injury management)

- Jaylin Williams: OUT (right Achilles tendinitis)

The Nuggets should certainly be expected to pull out a win on Friday, but the Thunder still have some players who could give Denver trouble. Notably, Lu Dort, who the Nuggets have certainly had problems with in the past, is suiting up on Friday. They will also have guys like Jared McCain and Aaron Wiggins, who are capable of making some noise, but the Nuggets certainly are expecting to walk out of Friday's game with a win.

The Nuggets and Thunder are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver.