Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reveals What Fueled Nuggets Blowout Win

The Denver Nuggets were able to cement a statement win in the books this week with their latest victory over the Boston Celtics on their home floor, 84-103, getting back on track with a dominant performance after an up-and-down past few weeks.

Even without Jamal Murray for a majority of the way, who had left the game at the end of the first quarter due to an illness, the Nuggets had no problems taking care of business, thanks to an impressive Nikola Jokic stat line of 30-12-6, and a well-rounded effort on both ends of the floor.

As to what led to the Celtics' demise, Jaylen Brown credited the outcome more so to Boston's struggle to consistently convert on both ends throughout the night, but also noted that the Nuggets' physicality played a big factor as well.

"I think we just had a tough time tonight converting," Brown said of the Celtics' loss to Denver. "I thought we got a lot of great looks, some open catch and shoots, just didn’t convert. So, move on to the next. Tough night shooting the ball, the physicality was pretty good tonight. We just didn't convert on the offensive end. It kind of spilled over to the defense a little bit."

Nuggets' Physicality Caused Problems for Celtics

Of course, it's going to be tough for any team to execute well enough for a winning effort when the shots aren't falling like Boston saw. The Celtics shot a brutal 34.9% from the field and 27.9% from three on 43 total attempts–– their lowest field goal percentage in a single game all season.

But combined with the outstanding pressure that the Nuggets laid out defensively, leading to not only the Celtics' lowest scoring point total of the season, but the lowest points Denver has allowed on the year thus far, it's easy to see how the success came easy for David Adelman and his group against the second-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) dribbles the ball after stealing the ball from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

That standout physicality from Denver was also noted after the matchup from Celtics guard Derrick White, but still saw a lot of ways that Boston could've overcome their defensive game plan despite falling short.

"They were physical. I don’t think it was the most physicality we’ve ever had. We just kind of have to move the ball faster," White said after the game. "If we move it quicker, it’s harder for them to be physical. I think we did a lot of good things; it just didn’t go our way today."

Now, the challenge for Denver will be to sustain that defensive consistency and physicality heading deeper into the season.

Finding that cohesion on the defensive end has been a persistent struggle for the Nuggets all season long, especially without two of their impact players on that end, Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon. But by shutting down one of the league's most potent offenses in such a commanding way like the Celtics, it might give this group a standard to build on moving forward.