Cam Johnson Lands on Nuggets’ Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Game
The Denver Nuggets have the status for one key name up in the air vs. the New Orleans Pelicans: forward Cam Johnson, who was listed on the team's injury report leading up to tip-off.
Here's the full injury report for both sides:
Denver Nuggets Injury Report (as of 10/29)
- F Cameron Johnson: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
- F DaRon Holmes: OUT (G League on assignment)
- G Tamar Bates: OUT (G League two-way)
- G Curtis Jones: OUT (G League two-way)
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (as of 10/29)
- F Zion Williamson: QUESTIONABLE (foot)
- F Kevon Looney: OUT (knee)
- G Dejounte Murray: OUT (Achilles)
- G Trey Alexander: OUT (G League two-way)
- C Hunter Dickinson: OUT (G League two-way)
Johnson, who came out of the game with a shoulder injury during the Nuggets' latest showing vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, is now questionable for what would be his first absence of the regular season if ruled out.
Nuggets head coach David Adelman addressed Johnson's injury following their win over Minnesota.
"Shoulder was hurting him. I don't think it's extremely serious, but it was bothersome," Adelman said of Johnson's injury. "To his credit he came back out and tried to play. But that's why it's nice to have a guy like Tim [Hardaway Jr.] off your bench."
During his early season sample size, Johnson has played in three games to average 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 36.4% shooting from the field
It remains to be seen if Johnson will or won't be ready to go for the night, but if unable, there could be an opening for Tim Hardaway Jr. to have another big role as he did vs. the Timberwolves, where he broke out for 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
On the Pelicans side, they have one key name listed on their IR: Zion Williamson, who is questionable to play due to a foot injury.
Williamson missed the last game of the Pelicans' season against the Boston Celtics, leading to New Orleans beginning the year off 0-3. During his campaign thus far, he's averaged 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.
Both Johnson and Williamson will be worth keeping watch of on leading up to tip-off, as the Nuggets will be eyeing a third-straight win on the season to bounce back from their season opener letdown.
Tip-off for Nuggets-Pelicans lands at 7 p.m. MT. Before then, we'll have a better idea of what the official game status holds for the pair of injured starters.
