Nikola Jokic Joins Elite Company With Triple-Double vs. Timberwolves
It's never a huge surprise when Nikola Jokic ends a performance with a box score etching his name further into the NBA history books as one of the best stat-sheet stuffers the NBA has ever seen–– but that's exactly what he did in the Denver Nuggets' latest win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the Nuggets' 127-114 victory against the Timberwolves on Tuesday–– Jokic posted his typical triple-double effort with 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists, which marks his third triple-double in the first three games of the NBA season.
That's a mark that's only been met by two other elite names in NBA history, and it's a pair of players you'd typical expect at the top of the leaderboards for anything triple-double-related: Oscar Robertson (1961-62), and Russell Westbrook (2020-21).
Another year, another historic feat for the Joker.
Jokic 1 of 3 Players to Start Season With 3-Straight Triple Doubles
For those wondering, the streak for those two lasted just one more game at four, meaning that if Jokic has just two more nights similarly to how he's started this season, there's reason to believe he can break the record for the most consecutive triple-doubles to start a single season.
Through three games, he's averaged 20.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 11.7 assists on 53.7% shooting from the field, coming out to be second in the NBA for rebounds per game.
The scoring isn't quite as high as you'd expect for someone who average over 30 points last season, and his three-point percentage has begun the year a bit cold (12.5%), but it's hard to see those not inevitably turning around in the right direction.
Thankfully, Jokic has had the help from his co-stars Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray in the process of the Nuggets' two victories on the year, who began their season with a 50-point and 43-point explosion, respectively. It's only a matter of time before Jokic adds his name to that explosive scoring night club as well, but he's made sure to make an impressive impact regardless.
Looking forward, Jokic and the rest of the Denver roster will have a meeting against the New Orleans Pelicans back at home to try and raise their record to 3-1 before traveling to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first game of their four-game NBA Cup slate, where if the Nuggets big man keeps the hot hand up, he could break the record for most consecutive triple-doubles in one season.
That's a pretty solid start to an MVP-caliber campaign.