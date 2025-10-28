Nuggets Bring Clarity on Cam Johnson’s Injury vs. Timberwolves
In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' refreshing victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, they saw one of their starting pieces, Cam Johnson, get taken out in the middle of the fourth quarter with an injury that would sideline him for the rest of the way.
According to Nuggets head coach, Johnson was dealing with a shoulder injury, which doesn't appear to be serious, but was "bothersome."
"Shoulder was hurting him. I don't think it's extremely serious, but it was bothersome," Adelman said of Johnson's injury. "To his credit he came back out and tried to play. But that's why it's nice to have a guy like Tim [Hardaway Jr.] off your bench."
Johnson played just two minutes into the third quarter before being sidelined for an extended time, and would come back for another short stint in the fourth before listed as questionable to return.
In all, he finished his 19 minutes for five points on 2/5 shooting from the field, paired with two rebounds and two assists.
Adelman Says Cam Johnson's Injury Not Extremely Serious
While Johnson was out for the rest of the night following his shoulder issue, it'd be Tim Hardaway Jr., the Nuggets' free agent addition this offseason, to fill in with the rest of the starting group for a relatively strong performance.
Hardaway had 20 points on 7/11 shooting from the field, cashing in four threes, and emerging with the second-best plus-minus on the Nuggets' roster (+25), behind only Nikola Jokic, who had an impressive night by himself.
If the Nuggets are without Johnson for any stretch of time, it might be Hardaway Jr. to be the player who plugs in for his starting role. He played the fourth-most minutes of anyone on Denver's roster in their win vs. the Timberwolves, and made out well in that opportunity. Peyton Watson might also get a shot, in the event Adelman wants to prioritize a bit more length and versatility.
It remains to be seen if Johnson will miss any time for the Nuggets moving forward, but it's certainly a situation to monitor. Denver will have a day to rest before taking on their next contest, lying ahead on the road vs. the New Orleans Pelicans to try and rise to 3-1.