Cam Johnson Addresses Underwhelming Start to Nuggets Tenure
After losing their last outing to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Denver Nuggets are now 3-2 on the season, but they have undoubtedly cemented themselves as one of the NBA's top title contenders. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both playing at an extremely high level, the Nuggets are capable of anything this season. However, their supporting cast has yet to piece it together.
The Nuggets have not gotten the best out of Christian Braun and Cam Johnson through five games this season. The Nuggets replaced Michael Porter Jr. with Cam Johnson this offseason, and they certainly want more out of him than they have gotten so far.
Through five games, Johnson is averaging just 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game with 39.4/31.6/90.0 shooting splits. Johnson does not seem to be clicking in Denver's offense yet, but there is plenty of time to improve their dynamic.
Johnson gets honest about early struggles
At Sunday's practice, Johnson talked to the media about how he is adjusting to this new Nuggets team.
"It's a different group, I've been saying it since day one. For myself, but as a group that's played together for a long time amongst themselves. So I'm trying to do what I do and make it work, but it's definitely a work in progress, for sure," Johnson said.
Johnson knows how he can improve moving forward, and it all has to do with how he approaches his new team's system while still being himself.
"For myself, I've got to play my game and figure out how that's going to be effective with our group," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, I've just got to have confidence in myself that I'll find that rhythm and that's that... For me personally, it's figuring out where I need to be."
While Johnson has been struggling, it is promising that he knows what he needs to do to be better. For a long 82-game season, Johnson will have plenty of time to be a more snug fit in Denver's lineup on both ends of the floor, and there should be no concern about his impact moving forward.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Trending Up on Injury Report vs. Kings
- David Adelman Looking to Learn From Controversial Call in Loss to Blazers
- NBA Comments on Two Costly Calls in Nuggets' Loss to Blazers
- Jonas Valanciunas Urges Nuggets to Bring A-Game Every Night
- David Adelman Calls on Nuggets to Close Quarters More Effectively