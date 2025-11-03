Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Trending Up on Injury Report vs. Kings

The Denver Nuggets' injury report has some good news to dish out before the Sacramento Kings come to town.

Jared Koch

Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) after a basket during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) after a basket during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets revealed some good news surrounding the status of Jamal Murray before their upcoming matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings.

According to the Nuggets' latest injury report, Murray was listed as probable to play with left calf tightness.

Here's the full injury report for both the Nuggets and Kings leading up to tip-off:

Denver Nuggets Injury Report (as of 11/2)

– G Jamal Murray: PROBABLE (left calf tightness)

– F Cameron Johnson: PROBABLE (right shoulder inflammation)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report (as of 11/2)

– G Malik Monk: OUT (personal) OUT

– G Zach LaVine: QUESTIONABLE (low back soreness)

– G Dennis Schröder: QUESTIONABLE (right hip)

– G Devin Carter: QUESTIONABLE (right knee)

– F Keegan Murray: OUT (thumb)

Nuggets' Murray, Johnson Probable to Play vs. Kings

Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) calls out in the first quarter against the Sacram
Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) calls out in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Both a notable and positive development for Murray and the Nuggets, which, barring any unforeseen changes, should keep him on track for 100% attendance heading into their sixth game of the new year.

During his five games on the season thus far, Murray has averaged 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting efficient 51-39-95 splits on just under 34 minutes a night.

Along with the positive status on Murray, the Nuggets also look prepared to roll out forward Cameron Johnson, who's been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since the second game of Denver's season, but has yet to miss a game thus far.

Johnson has had an up-and-down start to the year on his part, but still remains in the beginning motions of getting adjusted with his new team. Through five games, he's averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds on 39.4% shooting from the field.

On the Kings’ side, though, is where the outlook is a bit more dicey in terms of injuries. Multiple key names are either out or questionable, especially in their guard rotation, and in turn, could offer a big break for the Nuggets.

If the Kings are without multiple contributors in their backcourt, outside of the already-ruled-out Malik Monk, it could inevitably lead to a boost in responsibilities for a familiar face in Russell Westbrook, who looks to take on his first matchup against the Nuggets in his first game since departing earlier this offseason.

More Denver Nuggets Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023.

Home/News