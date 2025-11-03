Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Trending Up on Injury Report vs. Kings
The Denver Nuggets revealed some good news surrounding the status of Jamal Murray before their upcoming matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings.
According to the Nuggets' latest injury report, Murray was listed as probable to play with left calf tightness.
Here's the full injury report for both the Nuggets and Kings leading up to tip-off:
Denver Nuggets Injury Report (as of 11/2)
– G Jamal Murray: PROBABLE (left calf tightness)
– F Cameron Johnson: PROBABLE (right shoulder inflammation)
Sacramento Kings Injury Report (as of 11/2)
– G Malik Monk: OUT (personal) OUT
– G Zach LaVine: QUESTIONABLE (low back soreness)
– G Dennis Schröder: QUESTIONABLE (right hip)
– G Devin Carter: QUESTIONABLE (right knee)
– F Keegan Murray: OUT (thumb)
Nuggets' Murray, Johnson Probable to Play vs. Kings
Both a notable and positive development for Murray and the Nuggets, which, barring any unforeseen changes, should keep him on track for 100% attendance heading into their sixth game of the new year.
During his five games on the season thus far, Murray has averaged 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting efficient 51-39-95 splits on just under 34 minutes a night.
Along with the positive status on Murray, the Nuggets also look prepared to roll out forward Cameron Johnson, who's been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since the second game of Denver's season, but has yet to miss a game thus far.
Johnson has had an up-and-down start to the year on his part, but still remains in the beginning motions of getting adjusted with his new team. Through five games, he's averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds on 39.4% shooting from the field.
On the Kings’ side, though, is where the outlook is a bit more dicey in terms of injuries. Multiple key names are either out or questionable, especially in their guard rotation, and in turn, could offer a big break for the Nuggets.
If the Kings are without multiple contributors in their backcourt, outside of the already-ruled-out Malik Monk, it could inevitably lead to a boost in responsibilities for a familiar face in Russell Westbrook, who looks to take on his first matchup against the Nuggets in his first game since departing earlier this offseason.
