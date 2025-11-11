David Adelman Keeps It Real on Nuggets’ Tough Rotation Calls

This season, the Denver Nuggets' rotation is deeper and more talented than the team has seen in recent years—thanks to a combination of a productive offseason of bringing in multiple veteran names, as well as positive player development throughout the past few seasons.

But with that talent also comes some tough decisions within the rotation. Only so many minutes can be handed out on a given night, which inevitably will leave productive guys stashed on the bench from time to time that could have a good chance of making an impact on the floor if given the opportunity.

For Nuggets head coach David Adelman, while a good problem to have, can oftentimes put him in a bind to make tough calls for how he wants to order his nightly rotation. But at the end of the day, those decisions are just part of the business.

"It's a 48-minute game, and starters play the majority. It's simple math. Some guys just won't play," Adelman said of the Nuggets' rotation decisions.

Nuggets' Depth Has Been Ready When Called Upon

The Nuggets have run a ten-man rotation for most of the 2025-26 season thus far, but could be deep enough on their roster to play 13-14 of those guys down the bench. Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, and Zeke Nnaji have all had their stints of DNPs within the first nine games, but according to Adelman, they've handled that process quite well.

"But, the guys have been good about it when they've been called upon. Julian [Strawther], as of late, ready to play. That's all you can ask from you guys. Spencer Jones, ready to play. He doesn't play for 10 days, comes out, guards the hell out of people. So it's just, that's what it is."

"If you're gonna be on a really good team, you gotta be okay with just being successful as a team, not just as an individual."

The Nuggets, this season, have a championship-ready core with a combination of high-end starting talent and depth down their bench. But for that talent to be at its best, all guys has to be ready and willing to play their role when called upon, which can pay major dividends if everyone's bought in.

For Adelman, that willingness to adapt is part of the process of being a pro, which makes the decision-making a bit easier in an effort to get this group at its aspired ceiling.

"I think that's your job, is to be ready. So, I don't think it's my job to tell them to be ready. That's part of being a professional. So yeah, not to not to sound like hardcore or something, but it's just the truth. It's just, that's part of the business, is be ready."

"Same thing when you're an assistant coach or player development guy, whatever, when you're called upon to take on a different role or more responsibility, you have to be ready to go."

If the Nuggets' depth can keep handling business as usual, the sky is the limit for how this roster can pan out throughout this season.

