Nuggets Announce Peyton Watson's Injury Status for Raptors Game

The Denver Nuggets had some optimism that they would have a fully healthy lineup by the end of the week, but Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors is here, and they still have a key absence to deal with.

When asked about Peyton Watson's potential return, head coach David Adelman was optimistic he would be back in the lineup within the week.

"I would say, hopefully within the week," Adelman said on Monday. "That was the hope a couple of weeks ago. It's all about how he feels, and how the medical guys feel like he's responding to the stress he puts on his body, playing three-on-three, doing full-on conditioning. It's a process. It's day-to-day... Hoping for the best from Peyton, hoping it'll be by the end of the weekend."

"Hopefully within the week." 🙏🎱



- David Adelman on Peyton Watson's return pic.twitter.com/EZkWwsppW1 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 16, 2026

However, Watson has officially been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Raptors, delaying his return to action at least one more game.

Nuggets remain without Watson vs. Raptors

While the Nuggets would have loved to get Watson back in the lineup on Friday, ensuring he is 100% healthy before pushing him back out there is key, especially when dealing with a hamstring injury. Fortunately for Denver, though, there are no other injuries listed. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Watson has broken out as a rising star in his last year under contract with the Nuggets. The 23-year-old wing is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 stocks (steals + blocks) per game, while shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range.

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) talks to head coach David Adelman during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, Watson has missed the last 18 games due to his hamstring strain, and the Nuggets are just 9-9 in that span. Not only are the Nuggets desperate to get Watson back into the lineup, but they simply want their team at full strength again. They have not had everyone healthy since November, but it seems like they are getting very close.

Raptors could be without key big man

Ahead of Friday's matchup, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic made it clear that rookie big man Collin Murray-Boyles would play a role in their defense on Nikola Jokic if he were able to play, per EuroHoops, but it does not seem like they will be getting him back from a nine-game absence. The Raptors' full injury report:

- Collin Murray-Boyles: DOUBTFUL (left thumb sprain)

Jokic did not play in this season's first meeting between the Nuggets and Raptors, but he usually has no trouble against Toronto. In his last four appearances against the Raptors, he is averaging 33.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. Having Murray-Boyles would help out the Raptors a bit, but without him, the Raptors will certainly have a hard time against the three-time MVP.

Dec 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) reacts after a win over the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Both teams are expected to be without one key player, but luckily, all the stars will be on the floor. The Raptors' mixture of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett could make things difficult for Denver, but having Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon all available should give them a leg up.

The Nuggets and Raptors are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Friday.