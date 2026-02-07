Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report Reveals Nikola Jokic Status Update

The Denver Nuggets are coming off their first three-game losing streak of the season, and they will travel to face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to try to avoid losing their fourth straight. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they continue to battle through injuries, as their injury report still lists a few key starters heading into the matchup.

Most notably, the Nuggets could be without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who recently returned from a month-long absence due to a knee injury. While his knee has not limited him much since returning, Jokic suffered another injury in Denver's last game against the New York Knicks. This time, Jokic hurt his ankle.

Nuggets list Jokic on injury report

After going 16 straight games without Jokic in the lineup, the Nuggets certainly do not want to play without their superstar center anymore. Not to mention, Jokic can only miss one more game before he becomes ineligible for end-of-season awards like MVP and All-NBA. For Saturday's matchup in Chicago, Jokic has been listed as questionable. Denver's full injury report:

Christian Braun - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - QUESTIONABLE (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Spencer Jones - OUT (concussion protocol)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Bulls:



PROBABLE:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Sprain)

Cameron Johnson (Right Knee Bone Bruise)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Spencer Jones (Concussion Protocol)

Aaron… pic.twitter.com/sW1JCaKSCk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 6, 2026

With four opening night starters and two more rotational players listed on Saturday's injury report, the Nuggets could certainly be in trouble against the Bulls. While the Nuggets have shown that they can win while shorthanded, these are certainly not the injuries they want to be dealing with.

With Gordon and Watson both sidelined for several weeks with hamstring strains, they certainly cannot afford to have many more injury problems around the All-Star break. After injuring his ankle in their last game, Jokic assured that he was fine and continued to play through it, but it would not be shocking if the Nuggets played it safe on Saturday by letting him rest.

For now, though, we can expect Jokic to suit up, while we could also see Johnson play for the first time since December.

Bulls rule out Josh Giddey

Dec 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A trainer helps Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) off the court during the second half at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bulls were busy at the trade deadline, most notably shipping Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons. This is Chicago's second game since that move, but once again, they will not see their new-look lineup at full strength.

Standout guard Josh Giddey is set to miss his sixth straight game, shortly after making a brief return from an 11-game absence. Unfortunately for Chicago, that is not the only injury they are dealing with. Chicago's full injury report:

Jalen Smith - QUESTIONABLE (right calf strain)

Zach Collins - OUT (right 1st toe sprain)

Noa Essengue - OUT (left shoulder surgery)

Josh Giddey - OUT (left hamstring strain)

Tre Jones - OUT (left hamstring strain)

After trading away Vucevic, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Kevin Huerter, the Bulls are adjusting to their new roster, and these injuries certainly do not help them. It will be interesting to see their new backcourt of Simons and Jaden Ivey, although even with those two guards leading the charge for the Bulls, the Nuggets should not have any excuses not to pull out a road win.

The Nuggets and Bulls are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. MT in Chicago on Saturday.

More Denver Nuggets Content