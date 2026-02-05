Nikola Jokic Addresses Injury Scare in Nuggets vs. Knicks Game

The Denver Nuggets suffered a crushing double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, extending their losing streak to three games for the first time this season. In the loss, Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists with zero turnovers.

Despite a poor shooting night, going 10-27 from the field and 1-13 from deep, Jokic made history by notching his sixth career 30-point, zero-turnover triple-double, while no other player in NBA history has more than one. He also tied Oscar Robertson for the second-most triple-doubles in league history with 181.

Jokic had a historic game in Madison Square Garden, but his night was nearly cut short. About halfway through the first quarter, Jokic took an awkward step on Knicks forward OG Anunoby's foot, which caused him to immediately collapse to the floor.

Nikola Jokic looked like he may have hurt his same left knee, but he’s still in the game 🙏 https://t.co/HdqU3SHgL8 pic.twitter.com/K7V5RnPMHp — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 5, 2026

After the game, Jokic commented on the injury, clarifying that he tweaked his ankle, not his knee, but admitted that it affected him the rest of the night.

"It was my ankle, it was not my knee," Jokic said. "[It affected me] a little bit, but, you know, who cares?"

Jokic avoids another injury

Jokic just recently returned from a month-long absence due to a knee injury, and many fans immediately feared that he re-injured that knee when he went down. While it is a relief to hear him say that it was his ankle and not his knee, it is still worth noting that he avoided any serious ankle injury as well.

Regardless, though, Jokic says that he is feeling fine after playing 45 minutes on Wednesday night, going well past his minute restriction mark due to the double-overtime outing.

"I feel good. I feel good. I don't feel any tiredness. I think we have like a muscle memory in my body, not just mine, but we are used to it to play. ... In that moment, it's a normal thing to do," Jokic said about going past his minute restriction.

The Nuggets are already dealing with enough injury problems, as Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson are both still sidelined. Not to mention, Spencer Jones suffered a concussion in Wednesday's game, while Peyton Watson left early with an apparent hamstring injury, which will likely keep him out for several weeks.

Another injury to Jokic at this point would be devastating, so keeping him healthy through the playoffs is their top priority. As long as Jokic and Jamal Murray are healthy, the Nuggets know they can contend for a title, but their keeping their supporting cast on the floor will be huge as well.

The Nuggets now have a couple of days off before finishing their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, giving the team an extra chance to regain its footing.

