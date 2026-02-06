Nuggets Should Target Recent Celtics Forward on Buyout Market

While everyone was watching their phones waiting for a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal, this year's NBA trade deadline was very eventful, despite the two-time MVP staying put. The Denver Nuggets were particularly quiet, but they made an under-the-radar move that not many people are talking about.

The Nuggets traded Hunter Tyson and a 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick. While Tyson has already been waived by the Nets, this gives the Nuggets some head-turning flexibility. Not only do they duck below the luxury tax with this move, but it gives them an extra roster spot.

With two open roster spots, one will be used to convert two-way forward Spencer Jones, but the other could be used for the Nuggets to scour the buyout market. There are certainly some interesting names available, but it is worth talking about one: Chris Boucher.

Top players on the buyout market 🛒🛍️



- Chris Boucher

- Cam Thomas

- Lonzo Ball

- Mike Conley

- Haywood Highsmith

- Pat Connaughton

- Georges Niang

- Kevin Love

- Mason Plumlee

- Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/8A19kVYhdV — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 6, 2026

Could the Nuggets target Chris Boucher?

Boucher was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Utah Jazz, where he was then bought out. The 33-year-old, 6-foot-8 forward spent just one season in Boston, where he struggled to find a spot in the rotation. However, through seven years with the Toronto Raptors before his Celtics tenure, Boucher was much more impactful.

The Nuggets are dealing with some significant injuries, with Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson both expected to miss several weeks with hamstring strains, and Denver's priority immediately becomes forward depth. There are some other interesting forwards to watch for on the buyout market, like Georges Niang or Haywood Highsmith, but Boucher could be the top name to monitor here.

In the 2024-25 season with the Raptors, Boucher averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game, while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range.

Chris Boucher dropped 17 points in the 4Q...



Propelling the @Raptors to the close win at home! pic.twitter.com/pxYo2buwCu — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2025

As an above-average defender with length, Boucher would give the Nuggets an edge as their backup power forward. If the Nuggets are able to trade away Tyson and replace him with Boucher, that would be an immediate upgrade at the power forward position, improving their depth even more.

While the Nuggets might not want to look to Boucher to play heavy minutes in a playoff series, he is reliable enough to turn to him while they deal with injuries. For a lengthy player who can play defense and knock down threes, while being able to play his role at a high level, there are reasons to target him to fill the final roster spot.

While there has been some speculation that the Nuggets will leave the final roster spot open, with all of the injuries they have dealt with this season, it would be silly not to build some more depth with one of these guys on the buyout market. Even if they do not sign Boucher, there is no question that they need to sign somebody.

