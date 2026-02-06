Nuggets Announce Big Injury Status Update for Cam Johnson

The Denver Nuggets have arguably been the NBA's unluckiest team with injuries this season. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Christian Braun have all suffered significant injuries to sideline them for several weeks, and things got even worse when Peyton Watson also went down with an injury in their last game.

However, as Watson exits the lineup, the Nuggets could be getting a key player back on the floor. Cam Johnson has missed Denver's last 23 games with a right knee bone bruise. Johnson last played on December 23rd, but he could finally return this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday's road matchup with the Chicago Bulls, the Nuggets have upgraded Johnson to questionable for the first time since he went down with his knee injury.

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Cam Johnson has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE tomorrow vs. Bulls pic.twitter.com/qpPIgOarXQ — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 6, 2026

Cam Johnson is finally returning

While this does not mean Johnson will make his 2026 debut on Saturday in Chicago, it signals that his return to action is coming soon. After Saturday's matchup in Chicago, the Nuggets' next game is back at home on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If we do not see Johnson suit up in Chicago, we should see him in action against the Cavaliers.

Johnson had a rough start to his Nuggets tenure, as many people started to doubt the trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the 29-year-old forward. In his first 11 games, Johnson averaged just 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, shooting 37.2% from the field and 21.1% from three-point range.

However, Johnson quickly turned things around. In the 16 games leading up to his knee injury, Johnson averaged 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 51.8% from beyond the arc. Johnson certainly found his rhythm and was playing his role at a high level, so it was a shame that he then had to miss over a month due to an injury.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who's healthy now?

With Johnson expected to return to the lineup, the Nuggets have just two more injuries to deal with. Gordon and Watson will both still be sidelined for several weeks, but getting Johnson back puts them one step closer to being at full strength.

The Nuggets have not been fully healthy since the 11th game of the season, and 40 games later, they are ready to have everyone back.

With Johnson back, and Watson and Gordon sidelined, the Nuggets' starting lineup will likely be Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Spencer Jones, and Nikola Jokic. Then, on the bench, the Nuggets will have Bruce Brown, Jalen Pickett, Tim Hardaway Jr., Julian Strawther, Zeke Nnaji, and Jonas Valanciunas.

As long as the Nuggets do not suffer any more injuries, this will be what their team looks like for the next month or so. They are certainly fortunate to have Johnson back to help out.

