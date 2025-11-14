Nuggets’ Christian Braun to Miss Significant Time With Ankle Injury

The Denver Nuggets will be without one of their key rotation pieces for the next several weeks.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Christian Braun will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain.

Denver Nuggets starter Christian Braun will be re-evaluated in six weeks after sustaining a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2025

Braun suffered the ankle injury during the Nuggets' latest victory over the LA Clippers, an injury that would inevitably rule him out for the rest of the way. Now, it looks like that sprain could keep him out until potentially the 2026 calendar year.

Christian Braun Out At Least 6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

The fourth-year guard has been a nightly starter for the Nuggets across their first 11 games of the season and their potent 9-2 start. During his initial sample size, he's averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.5% shooting from the field and 21.4% from three.

Braun had inked a rookie-scale extension with the Nuggets right before the 2025-26 season tipped off, locking him onto a five-year, $125 million deal to retain him as a core piece of their future endeavors as a versatile piece on the wing who can play on both ends of the floor.

However, his fourth year in Denver is now forced to come to a halt with a pretty significant ankle sprain when looking at the timeline––putting him on the sidelines until after Christmas Day. In turn, it makes for a big hit to what's been a stout Nuggets roster on both ends of the floor, and will force some notable rotation adjustments to ensue for the coming weeks.

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) walks back to the bench after a play during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As to who could get the call-up into the Nuggets' starting lineup, offseason additions Tim Hardaway Jr. or Bruce Brown would likely be the top two names to look to as guys who could fill in with positional size and versatility, also being able to space the floor effectively.

For the next few weeks, it'll be an early test for David Adelman and his rotation to see just exactly what the Nuggets' highly acclaimed improved depth will shape up to be with one of their top contributors out for an extended stretch of time.

Of course, having Nikola Jokic on the roster putting up MVP-level numbers once again certainly helps soften that blow, but regardless, it will make the nightly job a bit more challenging for the Nuggets across the next month-plus.

