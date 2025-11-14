Nikola Jokic Surges Past Two Superstars in Latest NBA MVP Ladder

After a recent slate of games like Denver Nuggets' big man Nikola Jokic has had across the NBA regular season, his MVP chatter has only begun to grow louder and louder just over 10 games deep into his campaign.

Now on a six-game win streak and fresh off a 55-point outing against the LA Clippers, it's hard to argue how dominant Jokic has been to start this season off. In 11 games, he's averaging 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.9 assists on an outstanding 68.4% from the field, and 78.3% on two-pointers.

Now, after such a hot stretch from Jokic, the latest Kia NBA MVP Ladder has him at new heights: he's now ranked number one on the list of contenders to take home the award.

Nikola Jokic Jumps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokoumpo in MVP Ladder

Thanks to his past week of dominance, Jokic has now leapfrogged both OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo from their previous one and two spots, respectively, showing just how impactful he's been within the Nuggets' winning streak.

In the eyes of NBA.com's Shaun Powell, it's a season that, so far, is one that's been unmatched among his competitors.

"It’s the overall dominance and especially the efficiency — his season to date is unmatched. Jokić is a supreme basketball being, someone who makes the amazing look routine, and once again is flexing for everyone to see... Imagine if the last five seasons were just the appetizer for 2025-26. So scary. This will be fun to watch.

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic is the clear engine as always behind the Nuggets' current six-game winning streak, the second-best in the NBA next to the Detroit Pistons' eight-game streak, leading the league in rebounds, leading the league in assists, and as of recent, turned a corner to be the dominant, and efficient scorer he's known to be as well.

Those numbers are in unprecedented territory. No player has ever led the league in both rebounds and assists in a single season, yet of course, the Nuggets' big man is on track to do so— and he's putting together a lot of wins in the process.

Antetokounmpo has missed a couple of games, and the Bucks, while solid, aren't on the level Denver's proven to be thus far. Gilgeous-Alexander has been winning, and putting up similar stats to his MVP campaign of last year, but Jokic's case might just edge his out.

If the Nuggets keep winning, and Jokic's stats continue to look as they are now deeper into the season, that fourth MVP could very well be on the way–– which would put Jokic in some serious historic company of those to have accomplished that feat, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and LeBron James as the only ones to win four-plus MVPs in their career.

Of course, there's a lot of run to go left in the regular season, but when taking a step back, it's tough to say anyone's had a hotter start than Jokic.

More Denver Nuggets Content