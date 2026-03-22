Nuggets HC Reveals Plan for Peyton Watson in Blazers Game

The Denver Nuggets have caught the injury plague this season, but for the first time since November, they will finally have everyone available. After 19 consecutive absences due to a hamstring strain, standout wing Peyton Watson is officially returning to action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup with Portland, Nuggets head coach David Adelman confirmed that Watson would be on a minute restriction in his first game since February 4. However, he admits it will mess with the rotation.

"No, he’ll be restricted. Like I said about Aaron [Gordon], the restriction part is tough for Peyton but it’s also tough for the other guys. It’s going to make certain runs or stints of minutes for guys change because he needs to play. With that being said, when he plays it’s going to mess with people that have been in the rotation. We’ve talked about that and that’s just part of the deal," Adelman said.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While a minute restriction might make Adelman's job a bit tougher as he figures out an abnormal rotation, it is key for the Nuggets to do what they can to keep Watson healthy. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, so limiting Watson's minutes when they can and resting him on back-to-backs will make a significant difference.

What Watson brings to the table

This season, Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 stocks (steals + blocks) per game, while shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.7% from deep. In a contract year, Watson has done all he can to make a name for himself.

Adelman also spoke about what Watson brings to the team that they have been missing in his absence.

"Yeah, it’s just another high-level wing defender, rearview contest guy in the pick and rolls that we haven’t had," Adelman said. "He’s special in that sense. Obviously, what he brought to us in the middle of the season, the ball-handling. His ability to play in drag situations. ... We saw some of what he can be before the injury, just the playmaking. The scoring is one thing that he showcased, scoring in the mid-range and at the rim, but the passing."

While Watson might only play around 20 minutes on Sunday afternoon, just having him in the lineup is a huge plus for the Nuggets. Whether he is making an impact as a high-level defender or is showcasing his improved all-around offensive game, Watson is sure to make this Nuggets team better.

The Nuggets and Blazers are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. MT in Denver, and it will be very intriguing to see how Watson performs in his first game back, especially in a fully healthy Denver lineup.