Nuggets' David Adelman Could Be Headed to All-Star Weekend

The Denver Nuggets could have more than just Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray at All-Star Weekend this year–– their coaching staff could be en route to Los Angeles as well.

Following the Nuggets' latest 122-109 win over the LA Clippers, elevating Denver to second in the West, combined with the San Antonio Spurs' 106-111 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, dropping them to third in the conference, it puts Denver's staff, headlined by David Adelman, in line to be named the Western Conference head coach for next month's All-Star Game.

The Nuggets are currently 33-16 through nearly 50 games of the regular season schedule, good for second in the conference to only the 38-11 Oklahoma City Thunder.

All-Star head coaches are typically to be decided by the top-seeded team in each conference before reserve selections are made. However, due to Thunder head coach Mark Daignault being named the West All-Star head coach last season, he'll effectively be ineligible to do so for a second year in a row.

Therefore, the current record of the Nuggets puts Adelman in the spotlight to become the next top-ranked head coach in the Western Conference right around the corner of the February 1st deadline.

David Adelman to Be Named All-Star Head Coach

If all holds to form and Adelman is indeed selected as the West's All-Star head coach–– joined by JB Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons for the East–– it'd mark an impressive achievement down for the Nuggets head coach in just the first full season of being promoted to his current position.

The feat is epecially impressive when factoring in Denver's extremely injury-riddled season that's been dealt his way thus far.

Adelman has led the operation to stay afloat without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic on the floor for a month due to his hyperextended left knee, has seen three other starters in Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Cameron Johnson out of the mix for multiple weeks with their respective long-term injuries, and no matter the circumstance, has powered through for an All-Star honor to come his way.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The last Nuggets coach to land an All-Star nod was none other than Adelaman's predecessor, Michael Malone, who did so in both 2023 and 2019 after leading Denver atop the Western Conference before the All-Star break in both seasons.

Former Nuggets coach George Karl also did so back in 2010, which just so happened to be the last time Denver had a two All-Stars on the floor: Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups.

Now, 16 years later, the Nuggets could have the chance at a similar setup once again: two All-Stars on the floor in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, paired with an All-Star head coach in David Adelman.

Adelman's status as an All-Star, along with the rest of the NBA All-Star reserves, will officially be revealed on February 1st.

