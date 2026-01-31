Nuggets' Jamal Murray Weighs In on Nikola Jokic’s Return

The Denver Nuggets finally got their three-time MVP Nikola Jokic back in the lineup against the LA Clippers after a month-long absence due to a hyperextended left knee, ultimately helping his guys take down perhaps the hottest team in the league, 122-109.

Throughout the night, it looked like Jokic hadn't lost much of a step from where he had left off: another 30-point double-double in just 25 minutes on the floor, had five assists to chip in, and in turn, started off on a good note at 1-0 entering back into the lineup after missing the most time he's ever been off in his NBA career.

For an injury-riddled Nuggets squad, having Jokic back in the mix is a huge plus, and certainly makes the game a whole lot different for his co-star, Jamal Murray, who was refreshed to have his big man on the floor alongside him once again.

"Let me see what he had–– 25 minutes, missed three shots, 12 boards, 31 points. He's just a constant in every category, every stat," Murray said of Jokic postgame.

"He's just going at his own pace. He wanted me to keep playing my game and stay aggressive, but it's just a different feel when he's out there."

Jamal Murray Shines Light on Nikola Jokic After Win vs. Clippers

Not only does Jokic hold some unmatched gravity for the other team's defense when he's healthy and on the floor, but that also helps out Murray in a big way, who can revert back to his usual role as the number-two option and still contribute for 20 points and nine assists in the winning effort.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball in first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Murray said through the first half, he and the Nuggets made an effort to give Jokic his opportunities with the ball in his hands in order to get a rhythm going after a month off. It didn't start exactly perfectly, but in due time, he would find enough of a groove to command a double-digit victory over the Clippers.

"The first half, we were just trying to gethim going and get the feel of having the ball in his hands again. He had a couple of turnovers, and you could tell the ball wasn't in his hands properly. He was pressured a lot, too, being doubled. Obviously, coming off a month's injury is never easy. Throughout that, he had an amazing game and helped us beat a really hot team."

It's only the Clippers' fourth loss in their past 20 games, showing just how hot Los Angeles was entering their contest against Denver, but proved to be no match for a healthy Jokic and the rest of the remaining Nuggets that were still down three regular starters.

Jokic will have a day to rest before taking on the OKC Thunder— Denver's first of four meetings against the reigning champions for this season— and will be the perfect chance at a statement game for the Nuggets big man as he'll be matched up against last year's league MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

