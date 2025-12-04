With each night that Nikola Jokic takes the floor for the Denver Nuggets, he's seemingly setting new records and reaching new heights among the best names to ever step foot onto an NBA court.

Naturally, players of Jokic's caliber will always be bound to conversations and comparisons of where he may stand, and exactly how great he is amongst the best names in league history. That, of course, won't be slowing down anytime soon if he winds up with a fourth MVP at the end of this season, which he appears to be right in the mix for after six weeks of the season.

But in the midst of those all-time great comparisons that may surface for Jokic throughout this season and moving forward, head coach David Adelman tries not to lean into sizing up the Nuggets star too much.

Instead, he tries to keep focus on the present and hone in on the uniqueness that his big man provides individually, rather than stacking him up against others.

"I think the special thing about Nikola is– I hate comparing him to anybody," Adelman said after the Nuggets' latest win vs, Indiana. "Because he's the first of him– just like there was a first Wilt, a first Jordan guys of my generation, Kobe, and all these guys, Shaq."

"They're individual to themselves, and comparing them to other people is fun, and it's for daytime TV, but it's not reality. These guys are all very special for fans to watch, [Jokic] being one of those guys that stands out historically."

Nuggets' David Adelman Says He Hates Comparing Nikola Jokic

Dec 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Rather than point to another player that Jokic's skillset or greatness might be most comparable to, Adelman is simply sitting back to enjoy the prowess that his three-time MVP brings to the table on a nightly basis.

And through the first portion of the current NBA campaign, his dominance clearly hasn't slowed down one bit.

In 20 games, Jokic is averaging 28.7 points per game paired with a league-leading 12.6 rebounds and 11.3 assists, something that no player has ever done throughout the course of an entire season. His efficiency is just as impressive, shooting 61.6% from the field and a career-best 43.0% from three.

It's an unprecedented, and borderline unbelievable start through the first six weeks for the Nuggets' three-time MVP, and if kept up through the course of the year, will inevitably keep him surging up the MVP ladder, as well as those all-time conversations for those that entertain them.

Adelman, though, won't be one to compare. And for the type of start Jokic has gotten off to for his 11th-year pro, it's becoming tougher and tougher to find anyone similar to him anyways.

More Denver Nuggets Content