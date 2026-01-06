Nuggets’ Depth Stepped Up in Gritty Win vs 76ers

The Denver Nuggets have an injury list as long as the Colorado River. It started early in the season with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun. Then Cameron Johnson, just as he was finding his rhythm, went out with a right knee bone bruise.

And then came the news that stunned the NBA: three-time MVP Nikola Jokić went down four games ago with a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise. Now, after logging a career-high 16 assists in a loss to Brooklyn, Jamal Murray has joined his fellow starters on that long list of injured teammates. That's five of five starters sidelined.

As of Denver's latest game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nuggets was operating with a total of eight players listed as out: their aforementioned five starters, along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, and two-way signee Tamar Bates. It reads less like an NBA injury report and more like something you’d expect from an NFL injury list.

So the biggest worry for the fans and the coaching staff was this: does this team really believe in the “next man up” mentality? After an extremely poor showing against a struggling Brooklyn Nets team, it was fair to wonder. But after a thrilling overtime win against a loaded 76ers squad, the answer feels clearer than ever. This team has depth—and more grit than it’s been credited for.

Nuggets' Depth Stepped Up Big vs. Nets

David Adelman showed real moxie with his lineups and rotations, and he didn’t sugarcoat the Nets loss either. His message landed. The bench responded with professionalism, energy, and tenacity, answering the call when the moment demanded it.

Denver spent the entire offseason bolstering its depth, but no one could have predicted just how valuable those moves would become.

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

If you had told the Nuggets’ brass in the offseason that January’s starting five would include Jalen Pickett and Spencer Jones, and DaRon Holmes II, they would’ve laughed. If you had added that Denver would close meaningful, non-garbage time quarters with Curtis Jones, Hunter Tyson, and Zeke Nnaji, they might’ve asked you to leave.

But this is neither fantasy nor fiction. It’s Denver’s reality—and they’re owning it.

Six Nuggets scored in double figures against the Sixers, three of which topped 20 points. Pickett, Watson, and Nnaji attacked the paint like headhunters, absorbing contact and hammering back with authority. Brown, Tyson, and Jones hit clutch shots and played like they don’t just belong on this roster—they belong in this league.

Frankly, it was one of the most entertaining games of the season. And if these Front Range foot soldiers can hold the line until the starters return, there may not be a team in the league that can match Denver’s depth when it matters most.

