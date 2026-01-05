Why the NBA Can’t Fine Nuggets for Resting Jamal Murray vs. 76ers

Starting in 2023, the NBA implemented a new set of rules to encourage player participation across the league, and particularly for stars, within the regular season that now prohibits each "star-level" player from resting during a high-profile, nationally televised game in the regular season without a major fine coming their way.

The Denver Nuggets, though, might've found a loophole to that new rule for their upcoming national TV game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers; a matchup in which they'll be without all five of their regular starters, including Jamal Murray, who will be taking a night off as he's been playing through a lingering ankle injury dating back to Christmas Day.

However, Murray has proven he can play through his recent injury, as shown through his recent sample size of games played without a handful of the Nuggets starters, and even was on the floor for 40 minutes in the first leg of Denver's back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets just one night prior to their trip to Philadelphia. So, if really needed, he could likely suit up against 76ers.

Yet, even with those player participation constraints, Murray and the Nuggets can't be penalized for allowing the night off for a high-stakes game, simply because Denver's star guard isn't technically labeled a "star" in the eyes of the NBA.

Nuggets' Jamal Murray Not a "Star" for NBA Rule Purposes

The rule of star participation in big games is limited to those players who have either made an All-Star or All-NBA nod in the past three seasons. Murray, of course, has yet to land one of those honors throughout his entire career in the league, making his services a rare exclusion from the guidelines, even if he may be playing like one of the best players in the world through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Through the first two-plus months of the season, Murray has been on a tear for the Nuggets, averaging a career-best 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists a night while shooting 48.0% from the field, 44.7% from three and 89.3% from the free throw line.

If able to keep up those numbers until February, especially as the Nuggets are forced to rally together a shorthanded rotation, that could very well be enough to cement Murray's first year as an All-Star selection, ending his extensive streak of coming up just short of those honors the past several years, and etching his name among the best guards in the Western Conference.

That, of course, would also guarantee his status as a "star" in the eyes of the NBA, subjecting him to those player participation constraints moving forward for the foreseeable future, and likely wouldn't allow for his inactive status against the 76ers for their looming primetime matchup.

Instead, Murray is clear of those obligations for at least for a few more weeks, until those All-Star selections are officially certified, and thus, allow for him to rest at least one game as he tries to get his ankle right.

For now, though, Denver will be without their best guard in the backcourt alongside their handful of other inactive names taking the night off in Philadelphia, including, but not limited to: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. all on the sidelines for their road trip against the 76ers.

The Nuggets and 76ers will tip-off the action for their first of two meetings this season at 6:30 p.m. MT, where Denver will hope to avoid its first three-game losing streak of its campaign thus far.

