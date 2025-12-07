Nuggets' David Adelman Reveals What Makes Jamal Murray So Special

The Denver Nuggets have built their team around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and the team only goes as far as the superstar center takes them. However, Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is one of the most underappreciated stars in the league, and what he has been able to do this season has been incredible.

In Denver's win over the Indiana Pacers, Murray exploded for 52 points on 19-25 shooting. In the following game, though, Murray did not force things, finishing with 23 points and 12 assists on 8-16 shooting in their win over the Atlanta Hawks.

After their win over the Hawks, Nuggets head coach David Adelman had high praise for Murray and explained what makes the star point guard so special.

"I think there's a certain respect that has to be given to the fact he has the ball all the time," Adelman said. "And to have 12 assists in the second half is a testament to him making the right play over and over. Then you couple that with the late defensive plays, battling in the post...

"Jamal, just the way he's playing. He gets 52, you think you're gonna come out and shoot 25 times. Why not? He goes 8 for 16 instead and gets 23, 12, and 5, and just takes what the game is giving him... Jamal, he's playing as good as anybody right now."

Jamal Murray is playing the best basketball of his career

Murray has been notorious for having slow starts to seasons, but he made it clear that this 2025-26 campaign would be different. Through his first 21 games, Murray is averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 46.1% from three-point range, which are all new career highs.

Jamal Murray tonight:



23 Points

12 Assists

5 Rebounds

2 Steals

1 Block

8/16 FGM

4/6 3PM

38 Minutes pic.twitter.com/ZnLITP8qPE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 6, 2025

Adelman is never shy to give Murray his flowers, but it was his defensive effort in their win against the Hawks that truly showed how incredible he is.

For a player who never gets his respect as one of the top point guards in the NBA, Murray continues to dominate, and his performance so far this season is even helping him make an All-Star case.

