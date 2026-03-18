Nuggets' Injury Report vs Grizzlies Rules Out Multiple Players

The Denver Nuggets are up for the second leg of a back-to-back for a make-up game pieced together against the Memphis Grizzlies following their cancellation earlier this season due to inclement weather.

And for the action set to take place, there are a few key injuries to take note of for both sides. For the Nuggets in particular, they'll be without two critical pieces of their rotation.

Here's a look at what both the Nuggeta and Grizzliea are dealing with in terms of injuries for Wednesday night:

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

- Aaron Gordon: OUT (hamstring)



- Peyton Watson: OUT (hamstring)

The Nuggets will be sitting out both of their versatile two-way forwards against the Grizzlies, as Watson continues to rehab from his lingering hamstring injury, while Gordon will still hold off on pushing to play in the second leg of a back-to-back.

It's been a gruelling recovery process for both guys in the process of dealing with their lingering hamstring issues. But good news for both is that each of their statuses appears to be moving in the right direction with just under a month to go until the postseason gets underway.

Gordon has played in four of the Nuggets' past six games–– missing both of their second games of a back-to-back since being healthy–– and has had pockets of looking productive and back to regular form when he's on the floor.

But rather than risking re-injury with a quick turnaround in Memphis, he'll be on the sidelines until the next time they play against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts to a offensive foul called on the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for Watson, head coach David Adelman has previously said that he expects to have him back in the lineup by the end of the weekend, leaving just a few games left until their explosive fourth-year forward is back in the mix to continue his career-best campaign headed into the postseason.

For now, he'll still be out for the Grizzlies, and will likely leave a few more minutes up for grabs in the frontcourt for Spencer Jones and Cam Johnson. However, this Nuggets group may finally get to see their roster fully healthy for the first time since the start of the season by the time we hit this time next week.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

- Jahmai Mashack: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)



- Brandon Clarke: OUT (calf)



- Santi Aldama: OUT (knee)



- Scotty Pippen Jr.: OUT (toe)



- Ja Morant: OUT (elbow)



- Zach Edey: OUT (ankle)



- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: OUT (finger)

The Grizzlies will be dealing with multiple injuries on their end, even moreso than the Nuggets, and will be down a handful of starters in the process.

Most notably, Ja Morant will still remain out with his lingering elbow injury, and Scotty Pippen Jr. has just been ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this week after undergoing toe surgery.

That will leave Memphis severely depleted in their backcourt, and perhaps make it an easier task for the Nuggets to take on in a rough back-to-back in terms of scheduling.

Tip-off between these two lands at 6:30 p.m. MT in FedExForum, set to be their second-to-last matchup of the 2025-26 regular season.