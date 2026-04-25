Nuggets' Injury Report Raises Concern for Game 4 vs. Timberwolves

Coming off their worst offensive showing of the season, the Denver Nuggets are heading into a must-win Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Down 2-1 in the series, the Nuggets will do everything they can to avoid falling into the dreadful 3-1 hole, but things will not be easy.

In Game 3, the Nuggets did not just lose, but they were torn apart. As a team, they shot a season-low 34% from the field, while All-Stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined to shoot 12-43 (28%). Of course, it did not help that they were missing Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson. Now, heading into Game 4, they could be without both of them again.

Nuggets injury report

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Gordon was initially listed as probable for Game 3 before being downgraded to questionable and ultimately ruled out just before tip-off. For Saturday's Game 4, Gordon is starting with a questionable tag, and there is concern he could miss his second straight game. As for Watson, he has already been ruled out, as he has yet to play in the playoffs. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Aaron Gordon: QUESTIONABLE (left calf tightness)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Missing Watson is already enough of a blow to this Nuggets team, as his absence creates a hole on both ends of the floor, and Gordon's injury only makes things worse. Missing their two most versatile defenders, who are also huge contributors on offense, proved detrimental in their atrocious Game 3 outing, and they cannot afford the same circumstances in a must-win Game 4.

If Gordon has to sit again, the Nuggets will likely turn to Spencer Jones and Zeke Nnaji to fill his minutes, although neither can truly make the same impact.

Timberwolves have clean injury report

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) next to referee Tony Brothers (25) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have a clean injury report for the first time this series. In each of the first three games, Minnesota had star guard Anthony Edwards listed as questionable due to a knee injury. Despite the injury seemingly bothering him in Game 3, he has been left off Saturday's injury report entirely.

Minnesota has a clean slate for Game 4, already giving them an advantage over Denver. If the Nuggets have to play without Gordon and Watson, while the Timberwolves have a fully healthy lineup, we could get an unfortunate replay of Game 3.

Arguably, the most surprising part of this series has been the Timberwolves' starting lineup outperforming Denver's. Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels have been the stars of the series for effectively slowing down Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. With Denver's supporting cast weakened due to injuries, all eyes will continue to be on those two matchups to decide the series.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT in Minneapolis on Saturday on ABC, and Gordon's status could ultimately be the deciding factor in this pivotal game.

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