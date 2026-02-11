Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Features 12 Key Players

The Denver Nuggets have arguably been the NBA's most banged-up team this season, but as usual, the Memphis Grizzlies are in that conversation as well. On Wednesday, the two injury-plagued teams are facing off in Denver for their final game before the All-Star break.

The Nuggets would love to get in the win column before the week-long break, especially after losing four of their last five games. Of course, the Nuggets' recent losses have not been bad losses, as they have been taken down by three of the top four Eastern Conference teams, as well as the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder. With such an unfavorable stretch of games, the Nuggets were destined to drop a few, but going 0-4 against those top teams was not a good sign.

The Grizzlies offer the Nuggets a much more favorable matchup, as Memphis has lost nine of its last 11 games, and after trading away two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., the lineup is a bit damaged. Not to mention, they are dealing with some key injuries to make matters worse.

Nuggets' injury report vs. Grizzlies

Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets, once again, have listed about every meaningful player on their injury report. Fortunately, though, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are expected to suit up against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, despite having injury designations. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Christian Braun - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Nikola Jokic - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (left hip inflammation)

Spencer Jones - QUESTIONABLE (concussion protocol)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Jamal Murray (Left Hip Inflammation)



QUESTIONABLE:

Spencer Jones (Concussion Protocol)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)… pic.twitter.com/TCUWnFHrur — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 11, 2026

While the Nuggets' injury report looks bad, they will likely ultimately only be without Gordon and Watson, who are out for several weeks with hamstring injuries. Jokic, Murray, and Braun should all suit up, while Jones could play after missing the last two games with a concussion, but his situation is more unique.

Jones has already reached his 50-game maximum as a two-way player, and he and the Nuggets have yet to agree to a standard deal. The Nuggets have the roster spot saved for him, but if they do not agree to a deal before Wednesday night's game, then it will likely happen over the All-Star break, giving him some extra rest after the concussion and the two sides more time to ink a new contract.

Grizzlies rule out Ja Morant and Zach Edey

Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) talks with guard Ja Morant (12) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have been shorthanded in many areas for most of the season, as starting center Zach Edey has not played since early December. Now, they are also without star point guard Ja Morant, among a few other notable players. The Grizzlies' full injury report:

Walter Clayton Jr. - DOUBTFUL (right calf contusion)

Cedric Coward - DOUBTFUL (right knee soreness)

Santi Aldama - OUT (right knee injury management)

Brandon Clarke - OUT (right calf strain)

Zach Edey - OUT (left ankle stress reaction)

Ja Morant - OUT (left elbow UCL sprain)

Each team has listed six key players on their injury report for Wednesday's game, meaning this matchup could have much more variability than expected. The Grizzlies still have some players who could make things difficult for the Nuggets, like Ty Jerome and Jaylen Wells, but on paper, the Nuggets should have no trouble with this injured Memphis team.

The Nuggets and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Wednesday.

More Denver Nuggets Content