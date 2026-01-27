Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Receives New Injury Return Timeline

The Denver Nuggets have already been without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic for the past four weeks, and they will have to keep playing without him for another.

When Jokic initially suffered a left knee hyperextension, the Nuggets announced that he would be reevaluated in four weeks. Now, four weeks later, he is expected to miss another week. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Jokic is progressing well, but he is not expected to return from his injury until next week.

"I'm told the Denver Nuggets will re-evaluate Nikola Jokic in about a week," Charania said on ESPN on Tuesday. "He is making great progress. He's in the ramp-up phase of his return-to-play process."

Jokic sidelined for another week

The Nuggets have already played 14 consecutive games without Jokic, and 15 counting Tuesday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. If Jokic is not re-evaluated for another week, he will be sidelined for matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, the Nuggets' priority is Jokic's long-term health, and if they have to go another week without him to ensure he stays healthy for the rest of the season, then so be it.

The Nuggets are 9-5 in 14 games without Jokic, managing to stay in third place in the Western Conference, despite missing their Serbian superstar for nearly a month. Of course, they have had some help from a few key players to keep them afloat.

Who will Nuggets lean on?

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is having the best season of his career, Peyton Watson has emerged as a rising star with a versatile skillset, and Jonas Valanciunas is healthy and one of the league's best backup centers.

While the Nuggets will desperately miss having Jokic, guys like Murray, Watson, and Valanciunas will certainly help them win while he is out for another week. Unfortunately for Denver, Cam Johnson, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon all remain injured, but the Nuggets have the pieces to stay competitive without them.

Murray and Watson, especially, have vastly elevated their games in the absence of Jokic and other key players, and we can expect to see them continue to lead the Nuggets offensively for the next few games.

The Nuggets are certainly playing it safe with all of their injured players, and if they can all return along with Jokic in early February, then they would be in a great position heading toward the All-Star break and beyond.

If all things go according to plan at this point, Jokic will return to the lineup next Tuesday, when they face the Pistons again. By then, Jokic would have missed 18 straight games, making him ineligible for postseason awards like MVP and All-NBA, but the Nuggets would likely feel much more comfortable with his health.

