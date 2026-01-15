Nuggets' Jamal Murray Speaks on What Makes Peyton Watson Special

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a win over the Dallas Mavericks, improving their record to 6-3 in nine games since Nikola Jokic's injury. Not many people expected the Nuggets to see this much success without Jokic, especially with guys like Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun also sidelined, but two players in particular have helped them thrive.

Jamal Murray, to nobody's surprise, has taken his game to the next level without Jokic. As the team's new number-one option, not only have the Nuggets needed Murray to step up, but he has certainly risen to the occasion. A more surprising riser, though, has been Peyton Watson.

After Wednesday's win in Dallas, Murray spoke on how Watson has been able to take his game to the next level and what makes the 23-year-old wing special.

"Everything. For me, I just like his mindset. I like where his head's at. I like how he wants to improve, he wants to get better. I like when he doesn't touch the ball for numerous possessions, he doesn't get too frustrated," Murray said. "...He just keeps it cool and keeps confident in himself for whenever his opportunity arises."

Peyton Watson's ascension

Watson has gotten plenty of love recently, even being named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week, and it is rightfully deserved. In nine games without Jokic, Watson is averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, efficiently shooting 51% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range.

Watson has truly taken his game to a level that nobody expected to see, and it has been a major reason why the Nuggets are succeeding while shorthanded.

"With this big opportunity arising, he's been able to show what he's capable of in different ways, not just putting the ball in the hoop, but how versatile he is. He can be a problem in this league for a long time," Murray finished.

Putting into perspective how good P-Wat's been 📈



Via @TheStatSquatch pic.twitter.com/EF426LX94u — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 14, 2026

While Murray led the way with 33 points in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks, Watson stepped up to chip in 18 points, while continuing to be impactful on the defensive end as well.

With Watson stepping up like this, the Nuggets will have a tough decision to make when they get everyone back healthy. Will the team turn back to Braun in the starting lineup, or has Watson done enough to earn that spot for the rest of the season?

Either way, the Nuggets are likely already thinking ahead to the offseason, when Watson will hit restricted free agency. After choosing not to extend him, the assumption is that this would be Watson's last year in Denver. However, with his recent play, the Nuggets certainly see what his potential is, and letting him walk for nothing would be extremely disappointing.

Regardless, Watson has proven that he can be a special player in this league, and Murray certainly sees it in him.

More Denver Nuggets Content