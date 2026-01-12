Nuggets Address Christian Braun Injury Absence vs. Bucks

The Denver Nuggets, in the midst of their resilient 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, found out before tip-off that they would be without guard Christian Braun in the lineup, who was ruled out for a second time since returning from his weeks-long absence from an ankle sprain.

It's not totally surprising that the Nuggets wanted to play things safe surrounding their starting two-guard. Denver's looking to keep their top guys protected an healthy after an injury-riddled season thus far, and having already sat out once since finding his way back in the rotation as his eases back to NBA game speed and intensity, the team opted to take that same direction this time against the Bucks.

According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, the decision was finalized upon a discussion that he and Braun had pre-game that would officially determine that he would be downgraded.

"He was really uncomfortable last game," Adelman said of Braun during his postgame presser. "Came in today with the intent to play [vs. Milwaukee], went through his warm-up, and we had an honest conversation about it, and just didn't make sense. So, we have to revisit this stuff every day. This is gonna be a process for all these guys. I don't know how [Aaron Gordon's] going to feel tomorrow."

"CB and Aaron are gonna be a fluid thing daily, and we just have to do the best things for them, which is the best thing for our team long-term."

Nuggets' Christian Braun Felt Discomfort Before Bucks Game

Thankfully, the Nuggets were able to put things together with the leftover parts in place for a win on their home floor with just a nine-man rotation. Tim Hardaway Jr. had an electric performance off the bench with 25 points and five threes made, and Aaron Gordon––Denver's lone remaining starter––had one of his best outings since returning from his respective injury, having put up 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes.

As for Braun's status moving forward, though, the Nuggets and Adelman still expect to take things gingerly for the time being. Such a team has high aspirations of being a championship-caliber team come the end of the season, and making that come to fruition means that the health of their rotation, especially long-term, will be critical to keep at the top of mind from now until the rest of the season.

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) before the game against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Therefore, expect a little more of the Nuggets' current day-by-day process concerning the status of both Braun and Gordon for the coming days to weeks. But if either is forced to miss anytime, there's confidence in both Adelman and around toe locker room this roster's depth has the ability to rise to the occasion while the operation is shorthanded.

"Honestly, I don't even know. We haven't had that deep of a conversation," Adelman said of Braun's status moving forward. "The conversation is more about just this particular game [vs. Milwaukee]. Obviously, tomorrow, you get them back in, they do the stress test stuff where they can kind of look at their whole body, not just the injury itself, and that gives you a better baseline for what the future's going to be."

"But you know, at this point it's whatever. I mean, whoever doesn't play, somebody else will. and they'll get the chance to ball out And a lot of these guys have."

More Denver Nuggets Content