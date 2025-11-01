Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status vs. Trail Blazers
The Denver Nuggets got some unfortunate news on their injury report for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers when they listed star point guard Jamal Murray as questionable due to left calf tightness.
However, Nuggets head coach David Adelman confirmed that Murray would be a game-time decision, letting the star guard go through warm-ups to see how he is feeling.
Well, in good news for Nuggets fans, Murray will be suiting up for the Halloween night matchup. Murray has officially been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, despite dealing with some calf tightness.
Cam Johnson, who was initially listed as probable with right shoulder inflammation, was also upgraded ahead of Friday's game, putting the Nuggets at full strength.
Murray's impact this season
Murray has been known to struggle in early-season play, but he has been on a tear this October. In his first three games of the season, Murray averaged 30.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, highlighted by a 43-point explosion in their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
Sure, Murray had an underwhelming performance in Wednesday's win, going for just 17 points on 5-14 shooting from the field, but he has been very impressive this season.
Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers in Denver's first NBA Cup game of the season, as they look to open Group Play with a win. While most fans, and seemingly players alike, do not seem to care about the NBA Cup, the Nuggets can still look to make a statement in Portland on Friday night. Having Murray available will make it much easier to do that.
Murray is now in his ninth season with the Nuggets, not counting the 2021-22 season that he missed entirely with an ACL tear, and the star point guard has been an ideal second option for Nikola Jokic. Now, the Nuggets continue to build around this star duo, and their 3-1 start to the new season is proving that the front office is making the right moves.
The Nuggets are able to roll with their usual starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic on Friday night. However, just because they are at full strength does not mean they can take this Trail Blazers team lightly.
The Nuggets and Trail Blazers are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. MT on Friday in Portland.
