Three Nuggets Set for Bigger Roles Without Nikola Jokic

Following the results of a recent MRI, the Denver Nuggets will be without their three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic, for at least the next four weeks of the regular season with a hyperextended left knee that he suffered against the Miami Heat.

Just in: Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic has been diagnosed with a hyperextension in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. An immense sigh of relief as tests show the three-time NBA MVP's knee ligaments are intact. pic.twitter.com/u8qLE0GDd3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2025

That now leaves the Nuggets without four of their five regular starters in the rotation for the time being; another brutal blow to Denver's already-injury-riddled season, and they will now rely on a few names around the roster to step up in Jokic's absence.

Here's three Nuggets players ready to see a boost in their role while Denver is without Jokic for the next few weeks:

Jonas Valanciunas

Dec 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The obvious name that'll get an expanded role without Jokic on the floor will be their backup big man, Jonas Valanciunas, who has proven to be a quality five to come off the bench in limited minutes this season, but we’ll now see those opportunities take a notable jump for the next month.

In 32 games, Valanciunas has averaged 13.0 minutes a night for 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.5% from the field.

He's no Jokic, but he's the best backup five the Nuggets have had since the three-time MVP has broke out into the superstar that he is now, largely thanks to his rebounding ability and his scoring efficiency from inside the three-point line (93.6 2PT%). So for now, Denver's frontcourt will be in good hands for however much time is missed.

Jamal Murray

Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The only healthy regular starter in Jamal Murray is now the Nuggets' standalone number one scoring option, and will be tasked with keeping Denver afloat without the NBA's most talented offensive hubs seen in some time.

So far this year, Jokic has been on one of the best recent stretches of his career. He's averaging his best scoring mark ever of 25.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists, shooting an incredibly efficient 45.2% from three.

There's no better time for him to take the reins of the offense, but of course, it's a different challenge without Jokic is on the floor.

DaRon Holmes

Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward DaRon Holmes II (14) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

A name that's been a bit overlooked in the Nuggets' main rotation in the first two months of the season, but could now be up for a bit more work in Denver's second unit without Jokic on the floor.

Holmes got a season-high eight minutes during the Nuggets' blowout loss vs. the Heat while Jokic was sidelined logging four points and three rebounds.

Those minutes did come in garbage time when Denver was down big, so maybe he won't get that same opportunity every night, but it at least showed some increased willingness from David Adelman to give Holmes some run in the main rotation that hasn't been seen all season, while they were without their three-time MVP.

If the Nuggets want some added youth and size in their frontcourt while Valanciunas gets elevated into the starting five, Holmes might be the prime candidate on Denver's bench to see a boost in his role.

