Ranking the Nuggets' Realistic Assets Before NBA Trade Deadline

The Denver Nuggets are not expected to make major changes at this year's trade deadline, but that does not mean they are standing pat. The Denver Post's Bennett Durando reports that "scuttlebutt around the league remains that Denver is almost definitely going to complete a trade before the Feb. 5 deadline. Just on an exponentially smaller scale."

With a minor move likely coming in the next couple of days, who could we see on the move? Here, we will rank the Nuggets' top trade assets, but only those they could realistically move. Keep in mind, the Nuggets have no first-round picks available to trade, so there will be no draft capital listed here.

5. Zeke Nnaji

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Zeke Nnaji remains the most likely Nugget to be traded, but that is certainly not because he has garnered interest on the market. This season, Nnaji is making just under $8.2 million, despite being a fringe rotational player. To make matters worse, he is still under contract through the 2027-28 season with a player option, with a cap hit of about $7.5 million in each of the next two years.

Nnaji is actually a fine player, and at 25 years old, he could be more valuable at a better price. The biggest mistake the Nuggets' front office has made in years was giving Nnaji this contract, and now it is far too difficult to trade.

If the Nuggets want to trade away Nnaji's contract, which they certainly do to get below the tax line, they will likely have to attach other assets. Unfortunately, their assets are very limited.

4. Hunter Tyson

Jan 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) dribbles in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Hunter Tyson is not as impactful as Nnaji, he would be much easier to trade. The 25-year-old forward is owed just $2.2 million this season and has a team option worth $2.4 million next season. Practically on an expiring deal, Tyson is an easy trade candidate.

However, that does not mean he is valuable. It would still be challenging to get a team to trade for Tyson. Unless they get involved in a three- or four-team trade to help facilitate, the Nuggets would likely still struggle to find a suitor for Tyson.

3. Julian Strawther

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) is interviewed after game six against the Oklahoma City Thunder of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Julian Strawther has had some incredible moments in Denver, like his clutch 15-point flurry in Game 6 of their second-round matchup with the OKC Thunder last year, but the Nuggets could look to move on. This season, Strawther has not been able to find a secure spot in the rotation, but the 23-year-old guard could have enough to garner some interest on the market.

Strawther is owed about $2.7 million this season and $4.8 million next season before hitting restricted free agency. While Strawther still has plenty to prove, a team could be willing to take a chance on him while controlling his future.

2. Jalen Pickett

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jalen Pickett is having the best season of his young career so far, but for a Nuggets team looking to save money, he could be on the move. Pickett has proven that he can be a rotational guard on any team and has a very team-friendly contract.

The 26-year-old guard is owed $2.2 million this season with a team option worth $2.4 million next season. If the Nuggets do not feel like Pickett is integral to their playoff rotation, then it could be worth shipping him off for a pair of second-round picks to save them some money and gain much-needed draft assets.

1. Peyton Watson

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Keep in mind, this is not suggesting that the Nuggets should trade away Peyton Watson. However, there is no question that the team has to consider it. Watson has burst onto the scene as a rising NBA star with high-level two-way tools. The downside, though, is that he is hitting restricted free agency this offseason, and there is doubt that the Nuggets will be able to afford him.

If the Nuggets are 100% certain that they will not be able to bring back Watson over the offseason, then they would have to consider trading him away now. Luckily, that does not seem to be the case, despite him being their most valuable asset right now.

For a Nuggets team looking to contend for a championship this season, they are trying to avoid making any changes to their playoff rotation. Not only is Watson expected to play a huge role in the postseason, but he could be the key to their future if they are able to keep him long-term.

