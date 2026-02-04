Nuggets Suddenly Have Potential Path to Acquire Mike Conley

It looks like there could be a golden opportunity for the Denver Nuggets to strike on acquiring former All-Star guard Mike Conley, following the aftermath of the latest three-team trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Just a couple of days away from the NBA trade deadline, the Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons would agree to a three-team deal that sent Conley and Jaden Ivey to Chicago, and Kevin Huerter, Dario Saric, and a first-round pick swap to Detroit.

Just in: Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multi-team deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Detroit also receives a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/pgxqr1WT90 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

However, it wouldn't take long before NBA insider Chris Haynes would confirm that Conley would be on the verge of a buyout from Chicago not too long after the trade––putting him on the open market in the second half of this season, who will be a prime candidate for teams in need of guard depth to pursue, and possibly a contender.

That means the Nuggets, naturally, could be one of those contenders in the mix that could make a push, and might actually provide one of the better fits to bring in Conley of anyone on the market.

Does Mike Conley Make Sense for the Nuggets?

When with Minnesota this season, Conley has taken a bit of a step back compared to his previous two campaigns as the Timberwolves' lead point guard.

This year, Conley had appeared in 44 games and played in just over 18 minutes a game to average 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 32.2% from three.

On paper, not the greatest numbers to bank on from the one-time All-Star. However, with his reputation in the league as not only one of the smarter, more experienced players in the NBA, but also one of the most well-respected, he's bound to get some interest as a late veteran addition in the backcourt that could provide worthwhile value.

The Nuggets, who currently have a free roster spot, could benefit from having a veteran backup point guard in their rotation like Conley, even if his spot in the rotation isn't exactly a consistent one.

At best, he could be worth 10-20 minutes a night behind newly-named All-Star Jamal Murray in the second unit, be an ample and efficient playmaker that limits turnovers, and a perfect timeline fit in a championship-ready roster.

Conley's has also had consistent playoff experience throughout his career–– having made the postseason in 12 seasons without missing an appearance dating back to 2019–– but yet to find his way to the NBA Finals once. He's had two Western Conference Finals appearances, 0-2 in those showings.

Perhaps now's the time for Conley to have one final push at that long-aspired championship ring. And the Nuggets, who have a real shot at this year's title barring any health concerns, could be just the team to provide that opportunity.

The Nuggets may still have to shed an additional roster spot along with their existing vacancy simply due to the implications of signing two-way forward Spencer Jones to a traditional contract. But if ample cap space is available, and the roster space is on hand, keep an eye on Denver as a top suitor for Conley on the buyout market.

