Should Nuggets Pursue Chris Paul After Raptors Trade?

The Denver Nuggets could have a chance to add Chris Paul to their roster following the latest deadline deal that sent the future Hall of Fame point guard from the LA Clippers to the Toronto Raptors, ending a months-long impasse with his now-former team to head elsewhere.

That deal, however, is set to come with Paul being cut from the Raptors, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes on X. Paul will receive $3.5 million from the Clippers as a result of the deal, and now appears slated to hit the open market to allow another team to sign him.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets receiving $3.5 million from Los Angeles Clippers in the three-team trade involving Chris Paul and Toronto Raptors. CP3 is expected to be waived. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 4, 2026

Teams that could have an interest in signing Paul, naturally, would need to have the cap space to do so, an open spot that could host his services, and fit onto a roster where his veteran leadership and experience could prove worthwhile––whether that be on a rebuilding team or one closer to contention.

The Nuggets are one of the few teams around the league that check all of those boxes, which begs the question of whether Denver could truly benefit from bringing him along for their championship push.

Should the Nuggets Push to Sign Chris Paul?

When discussing a place for CP3 in Denver, the most important factor to consider centers around both Paul and the Nuggets and deciding whether there's a mutual fit with one another.

In reality, would the Nuggets have a consistent spot for Paul in their nightly rotation as a piece within the second unit of their backcourt? Probably not. Would Paul have a spot within Denver's playoff rotation later this year? Definitely not.

The combination of Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett in the Nuggets' second unit has been a solid one-two punch for their guard rotation thus far through 50 games. Paul, now 41 years old and having averaged less than 3.0 PPG in Los Angeles, is not one who could come in and uproot their playing time at this point in his career.

So the fit for Paul in the Mile High would be a bit more ceremonial than anything. The Nuggets, theoretically, could be the heroes on the free agent market that finally give the 12-time All-Star a better sendoff into retirement compared to how his final months in Los Angeles transpired, and give him a chance to be on a championship roster at the end of it.

At the very least, even if not on the floor getting consistent minutes, CP3 brings some valuable insight into the building.

Paul is one of the smartest and most experienced players left in the league today, and one of the greatest point guards to play the position throughout NBA history. Perhaps the Nuggets, looking for the right combination of players for a second championship of the decade, could use that type of mind for the game in the months ahead.

However, when looking through a more realistic lens, there are also some clear and obvious hurdles when discussing that potential fit for Paul in Denver.

Are we sure Paul would be okay being signed to a team as more of a glorified assistant coach than an on-court impact player? Would the Nuggets (already looking to save money at the deadline) be willing to fork over a couple of million dollars to Paul without much upside of seeing him as a consistent contributor on the floor?

Those could be big limiting factors to seeing Paul's fit in Denver truly come to fruition, and most likely, leaves the pairing as one that's more of a long shot than anything.

But as this year's trade deadline has proven through unexpected deals for stars like Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Davis, and James Harden, nothing is impossible in the league that is the NBA.

That means the Nuggets might not be 100% out of the mix to bring in Paul, but it's certainly not something to hold your breath for.

