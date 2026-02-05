Key Takeaways From Nuggets' 2OT Loss to Knicks

For the first time this season, the Denver Nuggets have lost three consecutive games. After falling to the OKC Thunder and Detroit Pistons, the Nuggets suffered another loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets fell 134-127 in a double overtime thriller, as Jalen Brunson's 42 points were too much for Denver to handle in Madison Square Garden. Brunson also tallied eight rebounds and nine assists to lead New York, but the Nuggets got some big statistical performances of their own.

Jamal Murray does what he can

As usual, Jamal Murray was nothing short of fantastic on Wednesday night. Murray led the Nuggets with 39 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 15-33 shooting from the field. Sure, he did not have a very efficient night, shooting just 3-14 from beyond the arc, but he had an overall strong performance to help keep the Nuggets in the game.

20 of Murray's points came in the first quarter, as the All-Star point guard came out firing. Unfortunately, he cooled off as the night went on, combining for just five points on 2-8 shooting through both overtimes.

Murray has now dropped 71 points in his last two games, but both have resulted in losses. While the star point guard continues to play some of the best basketball of his career, the results are not always showing for it.

Nikola Jokic stuffs the stat sheet but struggles

Jan 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On paper, it looks like Jokic had another incredible performance. The three-time MVP dropped 30 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists with zero turnovers, but had possibly his worst shooting night of the season.

Jokic shot just 10-27 from the field in MSG on Wednesday and 1-13 from three-point range. Jokic especially struggled in the clutch, as despite his three-point shot not falling all night, he kept attempting them. In the second overtime period, Jokic went 0-3 from beyond the arc, and none of the misses were particularly close. To make matters worse, he also went 1-3 from the free-throw line.

Jokic certainly struggled against the Knicks' defense, which has actually been among the league's best as of late. Whether his injury is still bothering him or he just had an off night, the Nuggets desperately need Jokic to play better, as he was detrimental to the team in overtime on Wednesday night.

Another brutal injury

The Nuggets have been the NBA's most banged-up team this season, and they suffered another blow on Wednesday. Already playing without Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson, Nuggets rising star Peyton Watson went down with an injury of his own.

Watson left Wednesday's game a few minutes into the fourth quarter with an apparent hamstring injury and did not return. While there is no indication of the severity, this was not a good sign for a Nuggets team that has already been plagued by injuries.

The Nuggets have now started their three-game road trip off with two straight losses, but will look to close it out with a win over the new-look Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

