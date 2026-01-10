What We Learned From Nuggets' Blowout Loss to Hawks

The Denver Nuggets closed out their seven-game road trip with two consecutive wins, but in their first game back home since Christmas, they fell well short. The Nuggets were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks 110-87 on their home floor.

Heading into Friday's game, the Nuggets held the NBA's top offensive rating (123.1), as they have scored over 100 points in each of their first 37 games of the season. Before their 87-point outing on Friday, the Nuggets' lowest-scoring game of the season was just 101, showing how abysmal their offensive performance was against the Hawks.

Of course, this was a bad loss and poor performance, but what did we learn about the Nuggets on Friday night?

The importance of Jamal Murray

After initially being listed as probable for Friday's game, Murray was a late scratch, being ruled out due to a left ankle sprain and an illness. With Murray sidelined, it was no secret that the Nuggets would be put in a tough position, but who knew it would be this bad?

With Nikola Jokic and Murray both out, the Nuggets had nobody to turn to in the fourth quarter. Denver was ultimately outscored 36-12 in the final period, as their shorthanded lineup could not get the job done in crunch time.

Surprisingly, even without Murray, the Nuggets held tight for most of the game. The Nuggets actually held a one-point lead heading into the final period, but their fourth-quarter offense and defense were arguably the worst they have had all season.

Peyton Watson continues to shine

Watson has been incredible since Jokic went down with an injury, and his performance on Friday night was another showcase of his high potential. In Friday's loss, Watson finished with team-highs 25 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals on 9-19 shooting from the field. Watson himself accounted for 28.7% of the Nuggets' points, 25% of the Nuggets' rebounds, and 50% of the Nuggets' steals against the Hawks.

Now, in six games without Jokic, Watson has averaged 24.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game, doing what he can to prove his worth before hitting free agency in the offseason.

Of course, every time Watson has a huge game, as he did on Friday, it hurts the Nuggets' chances to retain him in restricted free agency. Denver's financial situation is limited, and as Watson continues to raise his value, the Nuggets know they will not be able to afford him after this season.

Nuggets need Christian Braun back in the lineup... oh wait

It cannot be easy for any NBA player to return after a nearly two-month injury absence, but Christian Braun has been a complete non-factor since re-entering the lineup. After not playing since November 11th due to an ankle sprain, Braun has scored just eight total points in three games back, including a zero-point dud in Friday's loss.

In 25 minutes of action against the Hawks, Braun finished with zero points, four rebounds, and zero assists on 0-5 shooting from the field and 0-3 from three-point range. It really would not be shocking if fans tuning into the game assumed he was still sidelined due to his injury.

Of course, Braun has never been an offensive engine, but in a game where the Nuggets are playing without Murray, Jokic, and Cam Johnson, the team certainly would like to see some more from him on that side of the ball.

The Nuggets will likely get their rhythm back after this crushing loss, but this was not an ideal showing in front of their home crowd.

