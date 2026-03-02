Nuggets Provide Cameron Johnson Injury Update After Late Exit

The Denver Nuggets couldn't get it done against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their latest 108-117 loss on their home floor to end their hopes of a season series sweep against Anthony Edwards and Co., and wound up seeing one of their starters leave the game with an injury in the process.

Cameron Johnson, one of the Nuggets' starting forwards, had left the game in the second half with what was deemed a right ankle injury.

Johnson had gone to the locker room, and after being listed as doubtful to return to the action against the Timberwolves from the team, would end up sitting out the rest of the way after just 23 minutes of play.

According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, the injury from Johnson had been one that was bothering him headed into the night.

"He did not move well today," Adelman said of Johnson postgame. "Obviously, Cam knows we're out a lot of people at the wing position, so he fought through it. And I think it obviously affected his game. He had a hard time moving side to side. He'll get checked on now before we head to Utah. Hoping for better news, but it was hurting him tonight, throughout the OKC game."

Johnson finished the game with a quiet stat line of zero points on 0-6 shooting from the field and 0-4 shooting from three, chipping in with four rebounds and three assists.

It was another game where he was far from the version of Johnson he's capable of being, and has really turned into an unfortunate trend throughout the season where the Nuggets' forward has either not been 100% healthy or consistent to be the valuable trade addition he was brought in to be this offseason.

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In 36 games, Johnson has averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.6% from three.

While it's the fourth time in his career he has a true shooting percentage of 60% or better, it'll be his fourth-straight year of playing less than 60 regular-season games, and his lowest points per game since his second year in the NBA.

David Adelman Remains Confident in Cam Johnson

Despite the ups and downs that Johnson has fallen into this season, Adelman still has confidence that he can be a strong starting forward for the Nuggets' rotation. But on nights when he's unable to give it 100%, the duty falls on others around the rotation to pick up his slack.

That didn't happen against the Timberwolves, and led to the game's end result being what it was.

"Cam's our starting small forward. I trust him. Tonight, his body just wasn't there," Adelman said. "If Cam's out, somebody else has to step up. That's what we've done throughout the season. We were searching for someone to give us some energy. I actually thought Jalen Pickett's minutes were pretty good. He came in and gave us something. We need more of that from more people."

Looking ahead, the prospects for Johnson's status heading into Denver's back-to-back against the Utah Jazz appears a bit unlikely.

According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, Johnson was "not optimistic" after the game surrounding his status for Monday in Utah due to the ankle injury that flared up against the Timberwolves.

Cam Johnson is not optimistic he’ll be able to play tomorrow in Utah. Said the ankle has been an issue at different times throughout his career. He’s exploring different shoes and orthotics to try and get it right. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) March 2, 2026

If Johnson is indeed ruled out, that would then leave the Nuggets to fill his void in the starting lineup for at least one game, and possibly more depending on how he feels in the days to come.

However, perhaps with some time off to get healthy before being thrown onto the floor again, Johnson can officially get his ankle back to 100% and return to be the steady force on both ends that the Nuggets need him to be in order to reach their aspired ceiling.