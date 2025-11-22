Nuggets Remain Confident Despite Aaron Gordon's Injury

While the Denver Nuggets were able to get another win on the board in their latest NBA Cup matchup vs. the Houston Rockets in a 112-109 victory, they'd end up seeing one of their key starting pieces, Aaron Gordon, go down early in the game with a hamstring injury.

A far from ideal injury for the Nuggets to bear, Gordon entered the night initially being listed as probable due to bilateral hamstring injury management before he would end up playing. But now with that hamstring issue flaring up once more, the initial expectation seems to be that Denver's two-way star might miss a bit more time moving forward.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman noted that he didn't get an update on the status of Gordon's health.

"I didn't get an update, he was in [the locker room]," Adelman said postgame. "He was dressed. I didn't go over and talk to him. Obviously, was disappointed that he couldn't finish the game, and obviously, what Aaron is for us is enormous."

David Adelman Remains Confident in Nuggets Without Aaron Gordon

Despite the impact that Gordon brings to the table on both ends of the floor, though, being without him doesn't mean that Adelman or the Nuggets have lost hope.

Especially with Denver's newly established depth on both ends of the floor, Adelman sees the potential absence of Gordon as an opportunity for those to step up around him in the lineup.

"If he misses some time, this is a small step, that, if he's out, other guys will fill in. They'll do their thing," Adelman said."

That will look a little bit different. We''ll play different lineups. We play a different way, but, you know, we still have our constants in there. And obviously, we really, really need Aaron back as soon as possible when he's ready to come back."

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Being without Gordon for any stretch of time means that the Nuggets will be without a major presence on both ends of the floor between him and Christian Braun, who's also out for a multiple-week stretch moving forward with a left ankle sprain himself.

However, even in the midst of their absences in the starting five, there's still hope to be had for what the Nuggets can be moving forward in the short-term.

Nikola Jokic is playing at an MVP level as he typically does. Jamal Murray is putting together an All-Star caliber season for what could end up being his first appearance yet, and as shown through their latest victory over Houston without Gordon in the mix down the stretch, the Nuggets can still get wins on the board when they're short-handed.

It remains to be seen if that trend can sustain moving forward depending on how much time Gordon misses. But with the Nuggets' revitalized depth around the floor, there's good reason to believe Denver can fill those gaps where necessary until their two-way Swiss Army knife finds his way back into the rotation.

