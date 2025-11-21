Nikola Jokic Reveals New Personal Approach With NBA Referees

The Denver Nuggets have won 11 of their first 14 games of the 2025-26 season, and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been playing at an exceptional level.

Through 14 games, Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per contest while shooting a historic 64.1% from the field on 40.0% from three-point shooting. The Serbian big man is not only playing at a rate where he should win his fourth MVP award, but his new mindset with the NBA officials is also helping him stay focused during games.

"That's my new thing this year," Jokic said about arguing with officials, per The Denver Post's Bennett Durando. "I'm not gonna get stressed or yell at the refs or whatever. I'm just gonna try to comport my energy to the basketball place."

Nov 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic has had plenty of confrontations with officials throughout his career, but his decision to lay off of them moving forward is certainly a smart one.

Jokic's decision to stop arguing with refs

"I feel so much better out there. I don't even think about them," Jokic said about the referees. "It's great."

Many NBA superstars are quick to jump on the referees at any chance they get, but how often do they actually change their calls after going back and forth with a player? I'll save you some time: Never.

"I think I was in most situations, I talked to them really respectfully," Jokic said. "But I think there is just no point to waste energy on something. If he already called something, he's not gonna change it. He never changes it. So I think (that has) never happened, except when you challenge it... Just try to control what you can control."

Nuggets brought in NBA refs to officiate a scrimmage today and Nikola Jokic spent at least 10 minutes in conversation/demonstration with them after practice ended. pic.twitter.com/8CWlhNnIpH — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) October 2, 2025

Jokic building a more respectful relationship with the NBA referees is something that many of his peers should follow, but of course, he is one of one. Not saying that other players are not also respectful to the referees or choose not to argue with them, but it is certainly noteworthy how Jokic has completely shifted his mindset for this season.

The result? Jokic has no technical fouls on the season, and he is playing some of the best basketball of his storied career.

