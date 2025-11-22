Aaron Gordon Suffers Injury During Nuggets vs. Rockets Game

Starting the season with an 11-3 record through 14 games is certainly an indicator of great things to come for this Denver Nuggets team, but Friday's test on the road against the Houston Rockets is one of their toughest yet.

The Nuggets went into Friday's NBA Cup game in Houston banged up, as they are still playing without Christian Braun, while Aaron Gordon continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Fortunately, Gordon was able to play through his injury. Unfortunately, he tweaked it just three minutes into Friday's contest.

Gordon exited Friday's game early in the first quarter after appearing to injure his hamstring, immediately calling for a sub and walking to the locker room under his own power. At halftime, the Nuggets confirmed that Gordon was done for the night with a right hamstring strain.

Injury Update: Aaron Gordon is out for the remainder of the game (Right Hamstring Strain) — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 22, 2025

Aaron Gordon tweaks hamstring injury

Gordon's night ended with just one point and two rebounds on 0-1 shooting from the field through three minutes of action. Of course, in hindsight, everyone would have preferred for Gordon to take the night off to make sure he is back to 100 percent before returning from his hamstring injury, as he potentially just made it worse by suiting up for Friday's big game.

There was no doubt that Gordon wanted to be out there for his team to take on the Rockets, but in such a long season, the Nuggets desperately need him healthy, and depending on the severity of this hamstring strain, they might have just lost him for even longer.

Aaron Gordon has exited the game after suffering a lower body injury. pic.twitter.com/u0zjj10LkI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 22, 2025

The 30-year-old forward is in the early stages of a career season, averaging 20.3 points and 6.3 rebounds through his first 12 games, while shooting 53.6% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range. After Gordon was sidelined for Denver's last game, it became even clearer how important he is to this team, and risking any further injury on Friday night was certainly not the right decision.

We should get an update on the severity of Gordon's injury after the game, but the Nuggets' team and fanbase undoubtedly hope it is nothing too serious.

