Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report Lists Several Key Players

The Denver Nuggets got a bounce-back win over the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering their third loss of the season, also snapping an impressive seven-game winning streak. Now, the Nuggets are looking to piece together another winning streak, but they will be facing one of their toughest challenges of the season to date on Friday night.

The Nuggets are hitting the road to Texas to take on the Houston Rockets, who have also been one of the league's best teams this season, for a high-stakes NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

The Nuggets are sitting in second place in the West with an 11-3 record, while the Rockets are right behind them at 10-3. This will be an exciting matchup between superstars Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant, but both have a banged-up supporting cast heading into Friday's game.

Nuggets list two starters on injury report

Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts with guard Christian Braun (0) after a play in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are in jeopardy of being down two starters for the third time in four games, as both Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon are listed on Friday's injury report.

The Nuggets have unsurprisingly ruled out Christian Braun, as he remains sidelined with a left ankle sprain, with Julian Strawther (lower back injury management) set to join him on the bench. However, after he missed their last game, the Nuggets have upgraded Aaron Gordon to probable due to bilateral hamstring injury management.

Of course, Braun is a significant loss for the Nuggets, but they are already adjusting to playing without him in the lineup. Peyton Watson has been a snug fit in his place alongside the starters, but it is clear that they need Gordon on the floor to be at their best. While, ideally, Gordon would have no injury designation at all, it is promising to see him listed as probable.

Rockets list several rotational players on injury report

Oct 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shoots outside against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Rockets have been facing injury concerns all season, starting with the news that Fred VanVleet would miss their entire 2025-26 campaign with an ACL tear. On Friday, they have a few other injuries to worry about as they face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Rockets have ruled out Fred VanVleet (ACL repair), Tari Eason (right oblique strain), and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery), while listing Steven Adams (right ankle tendinopathy) and Jabari Smith Jr. (right knee tendinopathy) as questionable.

Three of Houston's top seven players in minutes played per game are listed on Friday's injury report, as their depth could certainly take a hit if these statuses do not swing their way. Regardless, the Rockets have the firepower to keep up with the Nuggets, while Denver is simply hoping their own key injuries do not impact them too much.

The Nuggets and Rockets are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Houston on Friday on Prime Video.

