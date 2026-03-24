Nuggets Reportedly Concerned on How Nikola Jokic Is Being Defended

After starting their 2025-26 season with plenty of optimism, the Denver Nuggets have not been as impressive recently. Since the start of February, the Nuggets are just 11-12 through 23 games, and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has not been as dominant as usual.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears recently reported that the Nuggets are "concerned" about how Jokic has been defended recently.

"I'm actually hearing that the Nuggets are a little concerned about how he's being defended of late," Spears said on NBA Today. "Teams are guarding him 18 feet from the basket, leaning on his legs, fronting him, putting their arms around him, but he's still figuring out a way to ball out."

Marc Spears on Jokic:



"I'm actually hearing that the Nuggets are a little concerned about how he's being defended of late. Teams are guarding him 18 feet from the basket, leaning on his legs, fronting him, putting their arms around him but he's still figuring out a way to ball… pic.twitter.com/UI3CKZjDXv — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 23, 2026

Is there reason to be concerned?

Nuggets head coach David Adelman has certainly expressed a similar sentiment, as he has not appreciated how NBA referees are allowing Jokic to be defended. In his defense, no other player in the league is being physically defended to that extent.

Jokic continues to put up monster numbers, leading the NBA in rebounds and assists per game, while averaging 28 points, but the Nuggets could be in trouble if this recent trend continues into the playoffs. While his typical stat sheet does not suggest the defense is making an impact, it certainly is.

In his first 33 games of the season, Jokic was shooting 60.8% from the field and 43.9% from three-point range, while averaging 29.7 points and 3.5 turnovers per game. In 23 games since, he is shooting just 52.5% from the field and 30.6% from three-point range, averaging 25.6 points and 4.5 turnovers.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At first, many assumed it was because Jokic was coming off his injury, but the intense defense has certainly made it more challenging for him to make his usual impact. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they are feeling the impact, with a losing record in that span.

Jokic is still arguably the best player in the world and is figuring out ways to play around this level of defense, but it certainly gets to a point. In the playoffs, the defensive intensity only grows stronger, and Jokic will likely continue to see the defensive strategies that have "concerned" them. Unless NBA referees start to call it tighter, it could ultimately harm them in the games that matter.

For now, the Nuggets have every right to be concerned. With just ten games left in the regular season, this is not how they want to head into the playoffs. However, as they have done all season with injury concerns and tough stretches in their schedule, they simply have to push through.