The Denver Nuggets, through the past several weeks, have been without three key components of their typical rotation, with two of those names residing in the starting lineup: Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, and of course, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Being without all three has left the Nuggets' frontcourt a bit more shorthanded than usual. Especially when operating without the one-of-a-kind talent that is Jokic, the job becomes a bit tougher for any team, and while Denver has floated above .500 without him, getting him back sooner rather than later would likely be ideal for this championship-ready roster.

According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman via Vic Lombardi, Jokic's has been "up and down" in his recovery from a hyperextended knee, leaving his timeline for a return still up in the air for the short term. However, Valanciunas "feels good" on his way back from a calf strain, and could be on pace to return to the floor quicker than the Nuggets' MVP big man.

Cam Johnson has still yet to do contact work in practice, signaling he's still got a good bit of time before being able to return to action.

David Adelman on the @nuggets injuries:



Cam Johnson hasn’t done contact. Still a ways.



Jonas feels good but has to pass tests.



Jokic is “up and down”.



Looks like Jonas is closest to returning. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 21, 2026

Nikola Jokic "Up and Down" Upon Recovering From Knee Injury

For Jokic, it still seems like he's slated to miss a bit more time after missing the past three weeks with a hyperextended left knee suffered at the end of December, and while it still feels like a return is inevitable in the near future, there's not exactly a strict timeline for the Joker to get back in the mix.

Before going down with his knee injury, Jokic was putting together some of the best numbers of his career, playing in 32 games to average 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists a night while shooting an extremely efficient 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from three, surging to the top of early MVP ballots as a result.

Since going down with his knee injury, that chatter of a fourth MVP has since quieted down, but if he is able to get back in time to keep up with the NBA's 65 minimum games played while sustaining his previous level of play, that talk could just as easily pick back up once he's back on the floor for Denver.

Jan 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The good news for Denver, though, is that they could be getting reinforcements in their frontcourt in the form of Jonas Valanciunas, who's been out for nearly the same amount of time as Jokic due to a calf strain suffered one game after his scary knee injury, but could be on pace to provide the Nuggets with some much-needed size and center depth.

Being without Johnson for the time being does hurt Denver and their wing depth and defensive upside, but rather than rushing all of their pieces back to full health for their regular season slate, the Nuggets are being sure to get all of their key contributors back to 100% and at full capacity before getting them back, thus getting this roster prepared for another title run later this season.

In due time, the Nuggets will have both their multiple-time MVP and an entirely healthy starting five to lift this team back to one of the best, most potent teams in the entire NBA for that aspired title run. But for now, those regular-season responsibilities will continue to rely on Jamal Murray's shoulders to keep Denver alive in the Western Conference before that health comes to fruition in totality.

