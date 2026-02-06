3 Buyout Targets Nuggets Should Chase After Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, which means the buzz surrounding this year's buyout market is bound to start ramping up in the coming days. And for the Denver Nuggets, they'll be prime candidates to make an addition.

The Nuggets' lone deadline deal to ship Hunter Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets not only freed up an additional roster spot on the books, but also gives Denver the necessary cap space to sign a veteran minimum contract.

Multiple interesting buyout candidates have already begun popping up around the league following an array of deadline deals. The Nuggets will naturally be an appealing destination for those on the market looking for new homes and could wind up making a nice addition to the rotation for Denver.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three names who the Nuggets should be targeting on the buyout market for their open roster spot.

1. Mike Conley, PG

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets wanted to find a veteran backup point guard to fill in behind Jamal Murray, Mike Conley could be a player worth looking in the direction of after being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to now being cut from the Charlotte Hornets.

Conley wasn't quite the same player this season as he was in his last couple of years in Minnesota. Now at age 38, he fell out of favor in the Timberwolves' starting rotation, averaging under 19 minutes a game to average 4.4 points and 2.9 assists.

In Denver, his spot as a nightly contributor in the rotation isn't guaranteed, and once the playoffs hit, the Nuggets probably won’t fit him into a regular nine-man lineup. But as a quality, experienced veteran who could be an effective facilitator in a pinch, there could be some lingering interest to use their final roster spot on him.

2. Haywood Highsmith, SF

Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Haywood Highsmith (7) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Highsmith has yet to play a game this season. He's been out with a lingering knee injury he's been recovering from since earlier this offseason, and while he's been trending to make his return later this month, he has just recently found a place on the free agent market after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

But if fully healthy for the second half of this season and any playoff run that he may be a part of, the Nuggets should definitely take an interest. Highsmith is a quality wing defender at 6'5" with a 7-foot wingspan, and was a consistent rotational player for the Miami Heat for the last two seasons, averaging over 20 minutes a night for 6.5 points on 45.8/38.2/72.1 splits.

The Nuggets have a few nice 3&D threats on the wing as is, but adding one more into the equation certainly wouldn't hurt, especially when factoring in the plenty of injuries they've suffered at the forward spot throughout the year thus far.

3. Georges Niang, PF

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) reacts after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets wanted to add on a quality shooter from the buyout market, there might be none better available than Georges Niang, who was just dealt from the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies to be quickly waived.

Niang has been hurt all season with a lingering foot injury suffered in the offseason that he's still recovering from, so a signing does bank on his health turning a positive corner for the Nuggets to have confidence in signing him. But if he is 100% for a second half push, there's value to be had for any team headed to the playoffs.

Last season splitting time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, Niang shot over 40% on the season for the sixth time in his career (40.6%), averaged a career-high 9.9 points per game, and could be a plug-and-play lineup fit who can space the floor with worthwhile experience.

Again, his health is the number one factor to keep an eye on. But if he's recovered, the Nuggets could send over a veteran minimum for even more shooting than they have on the roster as is.

More Denver Nuggets Content