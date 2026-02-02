Nuggets NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, meaning time is ticking for the Denver Nuggets and the rest of the league to make a few final deals and tweaks to their rosters to prepare them for the remainder of the season.

The Nuggets aren't expected to be taking any home-run swings this deadline. But as for minor moves that could be made around the edges, Denver, like most every other team in the league, has found their name stuffed in a few lingering rumors trying to pinpoint exactly how this front office could decide approach the upcoming week.

So with the madness surrounding deadline week and the flurry of rumors that are bound to come with it, Nuggets On SI has made the action easier to follow—keeping an up-to-date deadline tracker for any news, rumors, and updates surrounding the Nuggets, and everything that may transpire before that long-awaited February 5th cutoff.

With that in mind, here's what's been going down in the Mile High leading up to deadline week:

Nuggets' NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Feb. 2: According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, an anonymous NBA executive expects there to be an "avalanche" of trade deadline activity in the coming days as various teams around the league look to cement their status as potential contenders. Perhaps that means the market will be primed for the Nuggets to strike on a move or two.

Feb. 1: Per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, the Nuggets are not expected to move either Jonas Valanciunas or Cameron Johnson ahead of this week's deadline. Durando notes that he would be "shocked" to see either name shipped out, leaving them both more than likely to stay onboard the roster past this week.

Feb. 1: Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, it remains unlikely that the Nuggets make a trade involving Peyton Watson. Denver will likely face further difficulities retaining Watson once he hits restricted free agency this summer, but his career-best production through this season makes it tough to see the Nuggets letting go of him in any deadline deal.

Jan 30: According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, the Nuggets may allow Spencer Jones to run out of eligibility on his two-way contract before signing him to a traditional contract for the rest of the season. Doing so allows Denver to maintain additional roster flexibility before the trade deadline arrives, and also provides a chance for the Nuggets to avoid that luxury tax line ahead of signing him.

Jan 28: Per NBA insider Jake Fisher, the Nuggets are likely to make a "small trade" at this year's deadline in an effort to avoid the luxury tax. Denver currently sits less than $500,000 above the luxury tax line and still needs to convert the contract of Spencer Jones from a two-way to a traditional deal to keep him eligible to play for the rest of the season.

More Denver Nuggets Content