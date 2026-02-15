Jamal Murray Issues Warning Message Before NBA All-Star Game

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will feature six first-time All-Stars, headlined by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray getting the first nod of his career. After several years of being on the outside looking in, Murray is finally joining the league's best at All-Star weekend. And, he could be gearing up to win the All-Star MVP.

Murray has made it clear that he will be playing hard in Sunday's All-Star Game, attempting to break a recent trend of stars taking it easy for the esteemed event. Ahead of the All-Star Game, Murray warned his peers that if they are taking it easy, then he will be ready to play hard and win MVP.

"If you go watch the Jordan Brand Classic, if you guys want to go watch the Nike Hoop Summit, Rising Stars, you can go look at how I played and the energy I played with and my motivation. It's just the way I play the game. It's not going to change with the lights or who's out there. That's the way I play the game. But if everybody else wants to take it easy, then I'll take the MVP back no problem," Murray said.

Could Jamal Murray win All-Star MVP?

Murray has been incredible for the Nuggets this season, and if he plays anything like he has been heading into the All-Star break, then he could undoubtedly win the MVP award. This season, Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.5% from three-point range.

Murray can easily erupt and take a game over if given the opportunity, and if he is one of the few All-Stars playing hard, he should have no trouble getting to his spots and knocking down shots.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Murray +1800 odds to win All-Star MVP on Sunday, which are the second-best odds on Team World, only behind Victor Wembanyama (+270). Wembanyama is the only other player on Team World who has strongly voiced how he will be taking the All-Star Game seriously, so it makes sense for the French superstar to be the runaway favorite to win the MVP award.

Jamal Murray wants to play hard

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball in first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A couple of weeks ago, Murray talked more about his mindset heading into his first All-Star appearance.

"I really kind of lost interest in All-Star, just watching whatever they're doing out there. I'd rather go vacation if that's the basketball we're going to be playing, you know what I'm saying? I'm down to play one-on-one, I don't care. I'm just a competitor," Murray said.

"I'd like to play (hard). I know [Victor] Wembanyama will play. I know Giannis [Antetokounmpo] would play if he were to. I want to be one of those guys who's known as somebody who's going to play hard every time he steps on the court and not just half-ass it."

Murray plans to play hard in the All-Star Game:



“I really kind of lost interest in All-Star just watching whatever they’re doing out there. I’d rather go on vacation if that’s the basketball we’re going to be playing...I would like to play (hard).



full answer👇 pic.twitter.com/nU64KuPvcy — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 2, 2026

If guys like Murray and Wembanyama can play hard on Sunday afternoon, it should incentivize their opponents to step things up as well. While all of the players know the result of the All-Star Game does not matter, that does not mean they want to lose. These are some of the most competitive player in the world, and there should be some effort shown as they try to take down their peers.

Murray's mindset is how every All-Star should approach the event, and if the fans are lucky, there will be a much more competitive product on the floor this year.

The first game of this year's All-Star round-robin tournament is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m. MT on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Denver Nuggets Content