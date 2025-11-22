Jamal Murray Earns All-Star Praise From Nuggets’ David Adelman

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has gotten off to a fiery start to the 2025 season.

He's averaging a career-best 22.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, paired with 6.2 assists. He has continued to even better his role as the Nuggets' secondary playmaker and scorer next to Nikola Jokic, and has been a pivotal part in Denver's impressive 11-3 start.

So it should come as no surprise that Nuggets head coach David Adelman, especially after his latest 26-point, 10-assist outing in their 112-109 win against the Houston Rockets, was ready to kick off the campaign to find some All-Star votes in favor of Denver's guard.

"Jamal Murray...in that game [vs. Houston], getting blitzed 26 and 10. The consistency he's had– I hate talking about All-Star games and all this stuff– but he's playing at an All-Star level right now," Adelman said post-game, "That's winning basketball level, so really cool to see Jamal, and he stayed with it throughout the night, made some big shots."

Jamal Murray Made All-Star Case vs. Rockets

Despite his nine years in the league of high-level play, and even a championship ring to his name, it's yet to come with an All-Star appearance for Murray thus far into his career.

However, through the first 15 games of the 2025 campaign, a first-time All-Star case is certainly well within the realm of possibilities for Murray, and games like the one he had vs. the Rockets prove that.

Murray led the game in assists for either side with another double-double to add to his totals early this season, backing up the MVP-level Jokic with a quality 26 points (12 in the fourth quarter) on an efficient 62.5% from the floor and 42.9% from three.

That's an impressive night for anyone, but especially so against a top-five league defense like the Rockets boast.

Nov 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For Adelman, the strong night from his star guard was not only thanks to the ability of other playmakers and screeners around him to get open looks, but also a steady demeanor after a rough start out of the gates.

"He's just keeping his demeanor the same the whole game," Adelman continued. "He missed some shots early, then he makes. You know, we loosen them up a little bit with really solid screening from Peyton [Watson] and Spencer [Jones] and Jonas [Valanciunas] and Nikola [Jokic]. And, you know, he didn't see it going right away. He kept going. He made some huge shots."

"Those two guys [Jokic and Murray] have been special for a long time."

The duo leading the duel ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/l8TfW2F82Z — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 22, 2025

If Murray can keep his current level of play up to continue leading the Nuggets to put wins on the board, those conversations to put the nine-year guard into his first-ever All-Star game to join alongside his MVP counterpart will only begin to get louder, and it comes for good reason.

