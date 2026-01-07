Jamal Murray Sets Lofty Goals Amid Career-Best Season

Jamal Murray is an NBA champion and the second-best player on one of the league's best teams, but has never been an All-Star. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has actually never had an All-Star teammate, but this season that could finally change with Murray.

Murray, 28, is making a strong All-Star case this season, putting together the best of his career. This season, he is averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, marking all new career highs, while shooting 48% from the field and an impressive 44.7% from three-point range. Especially with the NBA adding an international team in the All-Star Game, the Canadian guard should certainly finally earn an All-Star nod.

However, his career goals are set much higher than just an All-Star appearance. In a recent interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Murray revealed he is still dreaming of being a scoring champion and MVP, on top of his first All-Star appearance.

"All-Star, everything. Scoring champ. MVP. All of it," Murray told Spears when asked if he is still dreaming of being an All-Star.

Jamal Murray sets lofty goals for himself

Of course, most NBA players say they would dream of being a scoring champ and MVP, but it is a little different for a player who is already a star. No, Murray will never win an MVP, but how close could he get?

Depending on how long Nikola Jokic is sidelined with his hyperextension, Murray's stats could begin jumping off the page. Murray is already putting together the best season of his career as a second option to Jokic, but as the first option in this offense, Murray's usage should continue to rise.

By the end of January, Murray's numbers should certainly increase, and he could make a legitimate All-NBA Third Team case, along with getting his first All-Star nod. It's impossible to say what Murray would have to do to be in the MVP conversation, since it seems like Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are simply in a tier of their own.

Could this impact Murray's future in Denver?

Jokic and Murray have formed the NBA's top duo, but if the star point guard wants to be the league's leading scorer and an MVP candidate, could we see him force his way out of Denver? Murray and everyone in the world know that he could never reach those goals while playing alongside the best player in the world, so it is plausible that we see him wanting his own team.

Of course, no Nuggets fan wants to even think about the scenario of splitting up Murray and Jokic, but it is something to monitor if things go south in Denver.

Though, for now, he is committed to getting the most out of this Nuggets team.

“It’s going to take consistency, details, effort, just being dialed in on a nightly basis,” Murray said about getting the Nuggets back to a championship level. “There’s a lot of good teams in the West, so I feel like we’ve got to bring it every night. Once we bring it every night, everything will take care of itself.”

The Nuggets, built around Jokic and Murray, are certainly set up to compete for a championship, and Murray's career goals will likely not derail their team success. In fact, these types of goals are what the franchise wants to see from their star as he looks to keep improving.

